‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses pitfalls of playing on short week ahead of game against Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not the biggest fan of playing on short weeks, in the NFL’s popular Thursday night games but the Bucs have drawn that task for week 6 and will play the Philadelphia Eagles, four days after their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Arians explained the challenges during his exclusive, weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

“It’s better if you’re playing at home,” Arians said.

The Bucs will be the road team Thursday night, losing a normal practice day in order to travel to Philadelphia. Last season the Bucs lost their Thursday night game 20-19, again as the away team, to the Chicago Bears.

The Buccaneers put together their most complete team effort in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with five touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Tom Brady.

For the second straight game, the Bucs have moved the football on the ground as well, collecting 121 total rushing yards with running back Leonard Fournette accounting for 67 of those yards.

The defense suffered another key injury on Sunday with the loss of linebacker Lavonte David who left the game with an ankle injury. However, one of the injured cornerbacks, Jamel Dean, was able to return, intercepting a pass to set up the Buccaneers final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

