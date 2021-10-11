CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses pitfalls of playing on short week ahead of game against Eagles

By Dan Lucas
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dygff_0cOC02j300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not the biggest fan of playing on short weeks, in the NFL’s popular Thursday night games but the Bucs have drawn that task for week 6 and will play the Philadelphia Eagles, four days after their 45-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Arians explained the challenges during his exclusive, weekly ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

“It’s better if you’re playing at home,” Arians said.

The Bucs will be the road team Thursday night, losing a normal practice day in order to travel to Philadelphia. Last season the Bucs lost their Thursday night game 20-19, again as the away team, to the Chicago Bears.

The Buccaneers put together their most complete team effort in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with five touchdown passes thrown by quarterback Tom Brady.

For the second straight game, the Bucs have moved the football on the ground as well, collecting 121 total rushing yards with running back Leonard Fournette accounting for 67 of those yards.

The defense suffered another key injury on Sunday with the loss of linebacker Lavonte David who left the game with an ankle injury. However, one of the injured cornerbacks, Jamel Dean, was able to return, intercepting a pass to set up the Buccaneers final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
NESN

Why Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Believes Patriots’ Mac Jones Is ‘Legit’

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones received a glowing review Wednesday from the head coach of his upcoming opponent. Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench boss Bruce Arians had high praise for Jones ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs matchup, calling the first-round draft pick “legit.”. “I loved him coming out (in the...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians Offers Early Report On Injury To LB David

Another game, another key injury for the Bucs. The team’s latest loss is Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who went down late in the second quarter of a 45-17 win over Miami. David leapt in the air to deflect a pass as a blitzer, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh rolled up on his ankle as the linebacker landed. David was able to walk off the field under his own power before leaving for the locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Pewter Report

Arians Rules 2 Bucs Out For Week 4

On Friday, Bruce Arians confirmed 2 Bucs are out for Week 4, but it might not be the two you expected. CB Jamel Dean and RB Giovani Bernard will miss the Bucs road game against the Patriots on Sunday. Bernard has been out of practice all week with an MCL sprain. Dean is dealing with a knee injury, but was limited in practice all week. Yesterday, defensive coordinator seemed to indicate Dean’s playing status would depend on his pain management.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Message Heading Into Patriots Game

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It’ll mark the first time Tom Brady faces his former team since leaving in free agency last year. With kickoff a little over 48 hours away, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that his...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians: “I Don’t Know What A Fumble Is Anymore”

The Bucs had two turnovers in their 19-17 win against the Patriots, but should have had another one much earlier in the game. Head coach Bruce Arians still hasn’t forgotten about that and commented on what he believes was a blown call by the officials Sunday night. With no score...
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians: Bucs Offense “Disappointing” In Red Zone

As inconsistent as the Bucs offense has been in 2021, one of their strengths has been red zone execution. Heading into their Week 4 game against the Patriots, Tampa Bay was 10-14 in converting red zone trips to touchdowns. But against New England, it was nearly their undoing. Tom Brady and co. went 1-4 inside the Patriots’ 20, and had another touchdown dropped on a possession just outside the 20. Moving the ball wasn’t difficult for Tampa Bay, but finishing drives was.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Dolphins#Bucs#American Football#Ba#News Channel 8
NESN

Mac Jones Looking Sharp Was No Surprise To Bruce Arians, Bucs

Tom Brady got the win Sunday night, but there’s a legitimate case to be made that Mac Jones was the better quarterback. The New England Patriots’ rookie signal-caller was poised and efficient in the 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, drawing rave reviews from Brady himself, among others. It...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians Clarifies Gronkowski Injury Situation

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski missed the Bucs Week 4 victory over the Patriots with a rib injury, and perhaps some other maladies, depending on who you ask. After initial X-rays were negative for Gronkowski’s ribs, further tested revealed several cracked ribs and further damage. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the most concerning injury news we’ve heard regarding Gronkowski.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bruce Arians to Bucs on Patriots Showdown: 'For 98% of You, It’s the Next Game'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is treating Sunday night's clash with the New England Patriots just like any other game. Although the game is of great significance since it marks Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's return to New England after spending 20 years with the Pats, Arians is downplaying that storyline to the rest of the team.
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians Provides Update On Injured Bucs Davis, Winfield

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians provided an update on a couple of defensive starters from Sunday night’s 19-17 win at New England. Cornerback Carlton Davis III suffered a quadriceps injury in the first half and had to be helped off the field and carted to the locker room. Free safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. suffered a possible concussion in the second half and is currently in the concussion protocol.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians “Frustrated” Over Brady vs. Belichick Focus

Bruce Arians had a happy 69th birthday, thanks to a Bucs 19-17 win over the Patriots. It wasn’t pretty, but Tom Brady’s drive to set up Ryan Succop’s 48-yard field goal, followed by a missed 56-yard attempt by Nick Folk sealed it. The Bucs are 3-1 heading into Week 5.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs HC Arians Praises CB Sherman’s First Action

After signing with the Bucs last Wednesday, not only did cornerback Richard Sherman suit up for the game against the Patriots, he also started. The 4-day turnaround was truly impressive by the 11-year veteran. Sherman told the media earlier in the week he did not expect to play right away.
NFL
AP

Super Bowl champions begin short week of prep for Eagles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for the prospect of complacency creeping into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are off to a 4-1 start and not showing any signs of being satisfied with the way they’ve performed this season. Yes, the Tom Brady-led offense was virtually unstoppable, while the defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

Arians heaps praise on Eagles defensive line before matchup

The Eagles’ defensive line is coming off its most dominating performance of the year down in Carolina. Bruce Arians took notice. Because when asked on a conference call this week to say what stood out most about the Eagles’ defense, the veteran Buccaneers head coach didn’t hesitate. “That front four....
NFL
NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Bruce Arians prepping for ‘dangerous’ Eagles defense

PHILADELPHIA – It has been a few seasons since the Eagles have beaten a defending Super Bowl champion. The last time the Eagles faced off against a team in that position was the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The quarterback in that game, Tom Brady, watched his last-second Hail Mary bounce off the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as Eagles players celebrated the first world champion in the franchise’s history.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

3K+
Followers
746
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy