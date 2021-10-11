Teton County Coroner to hold press conference on Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA (WFLA) – Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss Gabby Petito’s autopsy, according to a press release.

The press conference will be held via Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.

Along with an identification, the medical examiner could also reveal the cause of death in the autopsy.

Petito’s body was found the week following her fiancée’s Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, with a coroner confirming the discovery on Sept. 21 .

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

The search for 23-year-old has been scaled down since the FBI took over, and is now being “targeted based on intelligence,” police said.

