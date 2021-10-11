CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County Coroner to hold press conference on Gabby Petito autopsy on Tuesday

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
 3 days ago

Note: This story has been archived. For the current story on the autopsy details, click here .

TAMPA (WFLA) – Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss Gabby Petito’s autopsy, according to a press release.

The press conference will be held via Zoom at 2:30 p.m.

Gabby Petito autopsy: Will coroner reveal cause of death Tuesday?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Sept. 19 human remains were found near Grand Teton National Park and matched the description of the missing 22-year-old North Port woman. An FBI spokesperson noted that full forensic identification had not yet been completed.

Along with an identification, the medical examiner could also reveal the cause of death in the autopsy.

Petito’s body was found the week following her fiancée’s Brian Laundrie’s disappearance, with a coroner confirming the discovery on Sept. 21 .

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

The search for 23-year-old has been scaled down since the FBI took over, and is now being “targeted based on intelligence,” police said.

WFLA Now will be live prior to the press conference beginning at 2:30 p.m.

WFLA

