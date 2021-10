This martini comes with a plot twist. James Bond actor Daniel Craig revealed that he prefers to frequent gay bars because he’s less likely to get into a brawl. “Listen, you know, I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember, and one of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce” podcast Tuesday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO