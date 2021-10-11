Ravens-Colts: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (10/11/21) With the regular season nearly a quarter over, it feels like we know enough to analyze teams from what we’ve seen. However, as much as we think we know, everything could change in a matter of weeks. Two teams that are particularly difficult to figure out are the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. The Colts are adjusting to life with a new QB and offensive line injuries, and it’s shown this season. The team is now 1-3 and desperately in need of wins if they want to carve out a place in the AFC South race. A big win against the Miami Dolphins kept the team from a dismal 0-4 start, and Indianapolis is hoping to build on that going into the middle of the season.

