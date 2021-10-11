Ravens-Colts: Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction
The Ravens host the Colts on Monday Night Football. Here are the matchups to watch, along with who has the advantage and a prediction. Passing Offense: Quarterback Lamar Jackson is having his best season throwing the ball. Opponents are stacking the box to stop the Ravens' high-powered running attack, so Jackson is showing he can beat them over the top. Over four games, Jackson has thrown for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions (89.3 passer rating). Baltimore is ranked 13th in passing and sixth in yards per attempt. Marquise Browns leads the team with 326 yards receiver with three touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews has also been solid. The Colts have manager just eight sacks, which ranks in the bottom third of the league. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (5 quarterback hits, 1 sack) has been effective from the inside. Indianapolis is allowing 216.8 yards passing per game. The Ravens should be able to make plays downfield.www.yardbarker.com
