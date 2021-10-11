CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Will Air on PBS This Year — Here's When

By Kimberly Holland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, and the rest of the comic strip cast will be back on TV this Halloween. Last year, the Peanuts gang didn't get to bring their Halloween party and hunt for The Great Pumpkin to broadcast television. Apple TV+, which began streaming classic Peanuts content and creating new content, purchased the rights to the nostalgic animated flick. For the first time in 54 years, the cartoon was off TV.

