'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Will Air on PBS This Year — Here's When

Though we're barely a week into the month of October, Netflix is already planning on what will happen in the final two months of the year, specifically with their many (and we do mean many) holiday and Christmas movies that are on the way. The streamer has released a full schedule of the projects that will be released which includes highly anticipated films like The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast, and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. You can find the full list of new holiday-themed movies, series, and specials that will premiere on Netflix over the next two months below!

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO