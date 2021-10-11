Tom Ford Beauty’s New Collection Delivers All The Winter Vacay Vibes

“It’s not a ‘start over’—it’s a ‘let’s keep going,’” says interior designer Leanne Ford of her just-launched Crate & Barrel collection. The line, spanning furniture to tabletop to tree ornaments, is an evolution of her first collection with the big-box retailer, which was released in the spring of 2020. In collaboration with the company’s vice president of product design, Sebastian Brauer, Ford reimagined some of the best-selling pieces from that very first drop, including the cane Fields chair, for this fall in new bleached-wood tones and cozy linen upholstery. “Before, we went for this wanderlust, sun-faded, desert vibe that was so appropriate for the season. We wanted to take what was working and extend it,” explains Brauer. Ford even made a bed that’s a spin-off of her popular Ever sofa. “That sofa had quite the waiting list. I was even waiting for my turn to get it!” she says with a laugh.

