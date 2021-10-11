CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Ford Beauty’s New Collection Delivers All The Winter Vacay Vibes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people do their vacationing during the spring and summer months to exotic locations with crystal clear waters and warm sandy beaches, truly avid travelers know the value of a winter retreat. These cold-weather getaways — often ski resorts tucked away in the mountains — can feel ultra luxurious, and no one understands that better than Tom Ford Beauty. The newest collection from the label, aptly named Soleil Neige, is an ode to the luxe alpine escape of St. Moritz.

