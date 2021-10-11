Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by any entity
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday stating that no entity in Texas can mandate getting a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a statement from Abbott’s office, "no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."www.fox26houston.com
