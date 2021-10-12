New Orleans Saints' ability to overcome injuries key to 3-2 start

Whether it happens during the preparation leading up to a game or during the game itself, there isn't time to mope, New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said. When a player is injured – starter or backup – the process of figuring out how to win continues. So when the Saints lost receiver ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ to a hamstring injury in the first quarter after he caught a 72-yard touchdown against Washington in the 33-22 victory on Sunday at FedEx Field, and lost jack-of-all-trades quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ in the second quarter after he sustained a concussion, all that remained was to keep plugging with the players available.