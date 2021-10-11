CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top Ravens RBs to Roster: Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, or Devonta Freeman?

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into tonight’s contest against the Colts, the Ravens appear to have finally settled on a bell cow running back. Latavius Murray has scored in three of the last four games and appears poised (along with Lamar Jackson) to anchor Baltimore’s rushing attack. But Murray is not a long-term solution — and Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman clutter the matter. Here’s why you should sell high on one specific Ravens RB as soon as possible in your fantasy football leagues.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers claim former Ravens RB off waivers

The 49ers on Wednesday added some running back depth by claiming Trenton Cannon off waivers from the Ravens. With an open roster spot there was no corresponding move required to get him on the roster. Cannon played in Baltimore’s season-opener and rushed twice for 5 yards in nine offensive snaps....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bell#Ravens Rb#Justice Hill#Sony Michel
firstsportz.com

Allison Kucharczyk Confesses How She Was Ousted From Her Seat In A Game Between Chargers And Ravens

A video posted by Allison Kucharczyk who is Issac Rochell’s wife went viral after the former spoke about how she was ousted from the stands at her husband’s game. Allison who goes by the name of Alisson Kuch on her social media channels took to Instagram to explain the entire incident where she had to face the wrath of the fans which was followed by an unexpected exit. Allison Kucharczyk posted on Instagram, “Hi, my name is Ally, and this is the story-time of how I got kicked out of my seat at my husband’s NFL game.”
NFL
Fox News

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can't apologize enough

Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn't one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore's 23-7 victory Sunday that it was important to his...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Carson Wentz reacts to shocking loss in career game vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz just had the most prolific passing game of his NFL career. Too bad it came in a Colts loss. Wentz set career-high marks in passing yards (402), quarterback rating (128.5) and yards per attempt (11.5) against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but he was outdueled by a historic Lamar Jackson in a 31-25 overtime loss.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Troubling Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Going Viral

A video of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, reacting to the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens on Monday night is going viral. Kansas City lost at Baltimore on Sunday night, 36-35. The Chiefs started off the game hot, but the Ravens managed to stay in it and came away with a huge victory. Baltimore sealed the win with a gusty 4th and 1 call by John Harbaugh.
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Ravens are breaking out a rare uniform combination for "Monday Night Football" versus the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore will wear their black jerseys and purple pants. They have donned that combo only once before in franchise history and it was a very exciting night. On Dec. 30, 2018, the Ravens...
NFL
thegreyhound.org

Controversy brews in the Ravens win over the Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Denver Broncos 23-7 in a late afternoon game on Sunday. The talk of the game, though, was in the final three seconds. Normally, the winning team’s quarterback kneels to run out the clock if they have possession, but Baltimore instead decided to run the ball because they wanted to tie the NFL record of 43-straight games with at least 100 rushing yards.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Make Four Moves Including Elevating RB Le’Veon Bell

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their active roster for Sunday’s game and placed DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve. Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy