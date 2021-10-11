Top Ravens RBs to Roster: Latavius Murray, Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, or Devonta Freeman?
Heading into tonight’s contest against the Colts, the Ravens appear to have finally settled on a bell cow running back. Latavius Murray has scored in three of the last four games and appears poised (along with Lamar Jackson) to anchor Baltimore’s rushing attack. But Murray is not a long-term solution — and Ty’Son Williams, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman clutter the matter. Here’s why you should sell high on one specific Ravens RB as soon as possible in your fantasy football leagues.www.profootballnetwork.com
