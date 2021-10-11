CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

By Dylan Reubenking
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest SI Pac-12 football power rankings are here, and after a four-game slate in Week 6, there is not too much movement from last week's rankings to report. Arizona State continues to hold the top spot after a dominant performance against Stanford, who fell two spots to No. 6, on Friday. The biggest risers in this week's rankings are UCLA, who bounced back with a 34-16 victory over Arizona in Tucson, and Utah, who defeated the USC Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time in over a century.

