SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

The latest SI Pac-12 football power rankings are here, and after a four-game slate in Week 6, there is not too much movement from last week's rankings to report. Arizona State continues to hold the top spot after a dominant performance against Stanford, who fell two spots to No. 6, on Friday. The biggest risers in this week's rankings are UCLA, who bounced back with a 34-16 victory over Arizona in Tucson, and Utah, who defeated the USC Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time in over a century.