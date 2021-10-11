CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine. The Prince of Wales has spoken about his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, including turning to a more sustainable source for fuel for his favourite Aston Martin.

