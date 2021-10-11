Lincoln Riley Addresses OU’s Quarterback Situation

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has a quarterback situation to deal with this week as the Sooners get ready to host TCU at 6:30 on Saturday.

Spencer Rattler was pulled from the Texas game after committing a pair of turnovers, and Caleb Williams replaced him, helping OU to a come-from-behind 55-48 win and accounting for 300 total yards of offense.

Riley was asked several questions about the quarterback situation on the Big 12 teleconference on Monday.

