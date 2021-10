Last week, 75-year-old flower vendor Miguel Angel Gonzalez was selling flowers on Anaheim and Atlantic in Long Beach when he was randomly attacked out of nowhere. The flower vendor, who is from Mexico City, said he was on his way to the gas station to buy a refreshment after being in the sun since 10 AM that day when it all happened. As he walked over to the gas station, he counted his money when he noticed three men walking towards him. Thinking nothing of it, he continued counting his money because he was trying to make sure he had enough change for a drink. But before he walked into the gas station, one of the men walking towards him attempted to take his money from his hands.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO