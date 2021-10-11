CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin ready for fresh start after difficult season

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhD59_0cOBvxIs00
1 of 3

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin heads into the upcoming season with a substantially different roster after nearly all of last year’s seniors opted against returning.

The Badgers’ roster features seven sophomores and five freshmen, which marks the program’s largest collection of underclassmen in at least 20 years.

“You’re constantly teaching,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Monday during the basketball program’s media day event. “I think that’ the exciting part of it, that there’s so many unknowns.”

All things considered, perhaps a fresh start was best.

Wisconsin went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to eventual national champion Baylor, but that represented a step back for a team that entered the year ranked seventh after winning a share of the 2020 Big Ten regular-season title.

Although the NCAA gave seniors the options to return for one more year of eligibility because of the pandemic, guard Brad Davison was the only one of Wisconsin’s seven 2020-21 seniors who opted to return.

The issues that some Wisconsin seniors had with Gard last season were exposed when when secretly-recorded portions of a Feb. 19 team meeting were sent to the media during the summer.

That recording had Nate Reuvers, a forward on last year’s team, telling Gard that “we don’t have a relationship” and that “I personally don’t think or feel like you care about our future aspirations.” Other players issued similar comments.

The Wisconsin State Journal, which first reported the details of that meeting, said the 37-minute recording came from an anonymous email account and that it didn’t include the entire meeting.

“It brought back all sorts of different emotions that you had,” Davison said in regard to the release of the recording. “But at the end of the day, I’m just super thankful for the group we have right now and for my opportunity to play here in my fifth year with this group of guys for this coaching staff. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m thankful to be here.”

Davison, guard Johnny Davis and forward Tyler Wahl are the only Badgers who played as many as 10 minutes per game last season. The roster has eight newcomers, including three transfers: Isaac Lindsey (formerly at UNLV), Jahcobi Neath (Wake Forest) and Chris Vogt (Cincinnati).

For his part, Gard says he has made some changes to his approach but noted that’s nothing out of the ordinary. He considers it part of his natural growth process as a coach.

“You’re always changing,” Gard said. “I think I’ve looked at that every year, every day, to be honest with you. How can I improve and get better and help our young men? I think also coming out of COVID, everything that is new, that is different is viewed as a drastic change when maybe it was in the planning stages anyway and COVID kind of put the brakes on it. I think you’re always looking to improve and looking to change for the better, whether it’s schematically, whether it’s in your program.”

Davison noted there are more chances for team bonding activities this season that can help the Badgers develop chemistry. Those opportunities were missing last season due to pandemic-related restrictions.

“I think we’re really just back to normal with the opportunity that we have to all be together, to interact outside the basketball court,” Davison said. “Last year we couldn’t do a whole lot. This year, whether it’s going golfing or going to dinners or hanging out on football gamedays, as a team, as a whole and as a program, we have to a lot more together, which has been really great for all of us.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NCAA close to expanding women’s field to 68 teams

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is close to expanding its field to 68 teams — equaling the men’s bracket. Both the Division I women’s basketball committee and the oversight committee unanimously voted to approve a proposal to add four teams to the NCAA Tournament, starting this season. The proposal, which was announced Thursday, will now advance for consideration by governance committees. A final determination is expected by the middle of next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

NWSL championship game moved from Portland to Louisville

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League is moving its championship game from Portland, Oregon, to Louisville, Kentucky, at the request of players. The Nov. 20 title match was originally scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. local time at Providence Park to fit the CBS broadcast window. But players objected to the early morning start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Madison, WI
The Associated Press

Kendall Hinton no longer just an answer to a trivia question

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kendall Hinton is no longer just the practice squad receiver who was promoted to quarterback last November when all of Denver’s regular QBs landed in COVID-19 quarantine. He’s not just the training camp long-shot who lined up at defensive back this summer to try to make...
NFL
The Associated Press

Breanna Stewart undergoes minor surgery on Achilles tendon

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart underwent surgery for a minor repair and reinforcement of the Achilles tendon in her left leg, the team announced Thursday. Stewart had the surgery performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley in New York on Wednesday. Stewart injured her left foot on Sept. 7...
NBA
The Associated Press

Kraken post 1st NHL victory, spoiling Preds’ opener 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken wound up having to wait longer to play their first regular-season game on home ice than they did their first victory. Brandon Tanev scored his second goal into an empty net with 1:21 left, and the Kraken beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night for the first victory in the expansion franchise’s second game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
The Associated Press

Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy