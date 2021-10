To participate in the World's largest anything...might be exciting. Next week, you can be a part of the World's Largest Earthquake Drill. According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, it takes place at 10:21am on the 21st. “ShakeOut” is an event international in scope...including 40 states and territories. The goal of the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” drill is to improve preparedness and draw attention to earthquake hazards existing in Illinois and elsewhere. Illinois is positioned between two seismic zones, so an earthquake could happen anytime, anywhere and without warning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO