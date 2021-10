Imagine a world in which you were constantly rewarded for moving more. You might walk or cycle to work on a Monday and see 10 per cent knocked off your next local bus fare. You could take the stairs to your fifth floor office instead of the lift and see your National Insurance contributions lowered by a couple of pence. And you could add an extra lap of the park to the evening dog walk, earning a discount on your next supermarket purchase of fresh fruit and veg.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO