EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1549; (P) 1.1568; (R1) 1.1593; …. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1528 temporary low, and intraday bias remains neutral. Further fall is still in favor as long as 1.1639 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.1528 will resume larger decline towards 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, break of 1.1639 resistance, however, will indicate short term bottoming. intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0