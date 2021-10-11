CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1549; (P) 1.1568; (R1) 1.1593; …. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1528 temporary low, and intraday bias remains neutral. Further fall is still in favor as long as 1.1639 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.1528 will resume larger decline towards 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, break of 1.1639 resistance, however, will indicate short term bottoming. intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for stronger rebound.

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Close Above Former High Of Nov 2018 To Signal Further Advance

The USDJPY rose further on Friday, signaling bullish continuation after larger bulls took a breather in past three-day consolidation. Fresh bullish acceleration broke above former high at 114.20 (Nov 2018) and hit new highest in nearly four years, pressuring pivotal Fibo barrier at 114.53 (76.4% retracement of 118.66/101.18, 2016/2020 fall).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Outlook: GBP/JPY Rises To The Highest In Over Five Years

The GBPJPY was among the top performers in early Friday’s trading, as cross accelerated higher and hit the highest level since June 2016. Fresh risk appetite pushed the dollar further down and lifted sterling against its major counterparts while yen was sold across the board. The pair was up 0.66%...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Correction Continues

The US PPI results have halted a frenzy triggered by the inflation report. Producer prices in the United States increased to 8.6% from 8.3% and above market forecasts of 8.5%. Given that the PPI is considered a leading indicator for inflation, its growth means that inflation is unlikely to slow any time soon. In fact, it may well accelerate.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.80; (P) 155.27; (R1) 155.91;. GBP/JPY rises to as high as 155.98 so far today and intraday bias stays on the upside. Decisive break of 156.05/59 key resistance zone will carry larger bullish implications. Medium term up trend from 123.94 should then target 61.8% projection of 136.96 to 156.05 from 148.93 at 160.72. On the downside, below 154.93 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Weaker Dollar And Rising Inflation Lift Gold

Spot gold rose sharply on Wednesday (up 1.82% for the day, the second biggest daily advance in 2021) lifted by weaker dollar on further rise in US inflation and unclear situation regarding the start of tapering stimulus, which markets widely expected to begin in Nov/Dec. Fresh advance broke through 200DMA...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1592. Euro's retreat from 1.1624 (Europe) to 1.1585 in New York yesterday suggests early corrective rise from Tuesday's fresh 14-month trough at 1.1525 has possibly made a top and consolidation with downside bias is in store, a firm break of 1.1585 would add credence to this view and yield re-test of 1.1525 early next week.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7383; (P) 0.7405; (R1) 0.7438;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside for 0.7477 resistance. Sustained break there will argue that larger decline from 0.8006 has completed and turn near term outlook bullish. Next targets will be 100% projection of 0.7105 to 0.7477 from 0.7169 at 0.7541, and then 161.8% projection at 0.7771. On the downside, though, below 0.7322 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral again first.
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher

Watch the developing falling wedge on the 4-hr chart. The EUR/USD is clearly trending lower and at its worst levels since July 2020, but there is potential for it to undergo a corrective rally if the developing falling wedge has any say in it. Ideally, the pattern forms out a little more before triggering, but could soon signal would-be longs looking for a recovery and shorts who are looking to lock in shorter-term gains.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Bull Trading Day

Today so far is a bull inside day after consecutive bear days in a 6-week tight bear channel. There is now a micro wedge with the Sept. 20 and Oct. 6 lows. The first reversal up in a tight bear channel is typically minor. However, the daily chart is oversold...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1598; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1560 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1725. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1520. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1430. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1.1645.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Lacks Support

The US dollar consolidates gains as traders await the FOMC Minutes to confirm the tapering in November. The pair has sunk into bearish territory after it broke the daily support at 1.1620. The latest rebound has been capped by the fresh supply area around 1.1585. As the RSI recovered into the neutral zone, short-term trend followers may continue to sell into strength.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 11 Oct 2021 00:48GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1640 - Last week's high (Mon). 1.1613 - Last Tue's NY high. 1.1585 - Last Fri's high. 1.1530 - Last Wed's fresh 14-month low. 1.1500 - 'Psychological' handle. 1.1473 - 1.236 times ext. of 1.1908-1.1684 fm 1.1750. EUR/USD...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Strong US Jobs Report Could Push Euro Significantly Lower

The Euro remains at the back foot but Thursday’s Doji and tight ranges in early Friday, signal hesitation, as bears face headwinds from cracked weekly cloud base (1.1538). Traders await US jobs report for stronger signals with likely scenario of fresh dollar’s rally on expected solid NFP numbers, as well as lower unemployment in September.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook

Hawkish commentary from the new Bank of England chief economist has lifted the British Pound. GBP/USD rates may face difficulty as the US Dollar remains on strong footing, but both GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP rates offer more favorable opportunities for Sterling bulls. Recent changes in retail trader positioning suggest different biases...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Optimism not helping the EUR

US Initial Jobless Claims contracted to 326K in the week ended October 1. Market players are encouraged by US debt limit positive news. EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and could reach fresh 2021 lows. The EUR/USD pair is marginally higher on a daily basis, as the market mood remains positive...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

USD/CAD as written Sunday: Short below 1.2609 to target 1.2526. USD/CAD achieved lows at 1.2544 for +65 pips. Target was off by 18 pips so long 1.2526 to target 1.2562 for 36 extra pips was nullified. An extra leg to USD'CAD 's weekly trade should've been added as long above...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Correction due?

The last four months have seen the euro fall quite considerably against the dollar, down more than 6% in that time. Rising US yields in recent months have contributed to the rally in the dollar, as has risk aversion in recent weeks, but how much more can we expect?. In...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Big Bear Trend

– Yesterday triggered a Low 1 sell signal for EUR/USD, but it closed above Monday’s low. It was not a strong entry bar. – However, today, so far, has been a big bear trend day. – Because the overnight selloff lasted more than 20 bars on the 5-minute chart and...
CURRENCIES

