CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Peter Field and IPA: purpose campaigns drive customer acquisition and market share

By Sam Bradley
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand purpose campaigns drive 15% more market share growth than marketing campaigns that don’t focus on purpose, according to new statistics from marketing and advertising researcher Peter Field. The research, published today by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), shows that brand campaigns that include a social or environmental...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Drum

Successful agency and client partnerships are built on data and insight

Trends in consumer behaviors have shifted and accelerated at pace due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the related restrictions imposed on people across the world. Digital activity, for instance – both in terms of content consumption and e-commerce – rocketed during lockdowns with just small declines when greater physical freedoms were granted. In the UK online sales grew by 46% in 2020, driven in part by a 79.3% boost in food sales, according to the Office of National Statistics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mobile Trends from 300,000,000 Seconds of Customer Engagement Help Companies Plan Marketing Strategies

Cadence Bank, Williston Financial Group, First Option Mortgage modernize with iFOLIO® platform to leverage the power of digital & mobile. Today, iFOLIO announced powering over 300,000,000 seconds of customer engagement in the last 12 months, and key trends that can help businesses connect with customers in today’s environment. iFOLIO, a...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

New Research Shows the Sleeping Giant Awakes – Content Marketing

Content Marketing Institute Releases New Report on B2B Content Marketing in North America. B2B brands are waking up to the power of content marketing due, in part, to the pandemic. That’s a key finding in Content Marketing Institute’s (CMI) just released 12th Annual B2B Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2022 report. The annual report, which looks back at the last 12 months and includes expectations for 2022, is produced by CMI along with our friends at MarketingProfs, and sponsored by ON24.
MARKETS
The Drum

Publicis reveals Q3 results: 5% organic growth compared with 2019

Publicis Groupe has revealed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2021. The French holding company performed ”ahead of expectations” and saw particularly strong growth from its data and digital transformation businesses. Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe, said: ”Overall, 18 months after the beginning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Strategies#Ipa#The Ipa Databank
The Drum

The Soul Publishing on crafting a DIY Pinterest strategy to boost brand awareness

The Soul Publishing won the ‘Best use of Pintrest’ category at The Drum Awards for the Digital Industries 2021. Here, the team behind the winning entry shares the secrets of this successful project... The challenge. With an increasing appetite for DIY content across social channels, The Soul Publishing set out...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Amobee and Catalina Partner on In-flight Optimization Initiative for CPG Brands; The Richards Group Benefits from Actionable Offline Sales Data Insights

Amobee, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and global leader in advertising technology, and Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to provide advertisers with real-time insights from UPC-level transaction data. Through this partnership, advertisers will now be able to leverage Amobee’s...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Funnel, a no-code tool for marketers to organize disparate data sources, raises $66M in ‘pre-IPO’ round

Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) and Stena Sessan are co-leading the round, with previous backers Balderton Capital, Eight Roads, F-Prime, Oxx and Industrifonden also participating, among others. Fredrik Skantze, the co-founder and CEO, said the company is not disclosing its valuation but he said it was considerably higher than its pre-money valuation in its last round, a pre-pandemic $47 million Series B in January 2020.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Drum

Global marketers are making headway with improving diversity in campaigns

Marketers are doing a better job of featuring diverse people in their campaigns, fuelled by major social movements, such as Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate. These movements last year drove brands to launch and develop existing anti-racism pledges and research and, according to research, is starting to have an impact.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Publishers and Brands View Commerce Content as a Key Revenue Driver

Two new reports from impact.com show brands with at least 20 content publisher partners are 2X as likely to see increased revenue and publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50%. London, UK —October 13, 2021—impact.com, the leading global partnership management. platform supporting over 480K active...
MARKETS
The Drum

CIM study: 49% of marketers weary of sustainability ads amid ‘greenwashing’ backlash

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has provided fresh insight into the quandary faced by UK marketers seeking to promote their sustainability credentials, with half fearing that they will be tarred with the ‘greenwashing’ brush. Marketers tread on egg shells. Consumers have become more engaged on sustainability issues than ever before,...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Nestlé, Facebook & Kantar on the science behind brand and commerce's convergence

Facebook has discovered that brands can drive peak impact when getting the right balance of brand and commerce together. The Drum has brought together experts from Facebook, Kantar and Nestlé to discuss the science behind this new finding and to discuss how brands can apply this to their own work to maximize business results.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Girls Who Code, a Campaign Monitor Customer, Wins MediaPost EIS Award

Summer Immersion Program Email Campaign Drove Record Applications Using Interactive and Dynamic Capabilities from Campaign Monitor. Campaign Monitor, a CM Group brand and provider of powerful yet intuitive email marketing software, today announced that customer, Girls Who Code, an international nonprofit working to close the gender gap in technology, has won the MediaPost EIS Award for the success of their Summer Immersion Program email marketing campaigns. MediaPost’s EIS Awards honor “email marketers who are at the forefront of optimizing this powerful medium.”
INTERNET
martechseries.com

A Better Assessment of Customer Journey Analytics can Drive B2B Marketing Goals

A proper understanding of your end user or customer journey requires a complete breakdown of multichannel customer journey analytics. Customer journey analytics helps analyze customer behavior across different buying touchpoints and over a period of time it can help measure the impact of customer behavior on overall business goals. As...
ECONOMY
The Drum

5 things marketers need to thrive in this moment and the next

Even before Covid-19 forced us to adapt to working, educating and socializing from home, our behavior was already being changed by the digitalization of many aspects of our world. The last decade has hastened the shift to a digital economy, which makes up anywhere from 4.5 to 15.5 percent of world GDP, and consumers expect seamless experiences across channels as a result. All of this activity is significantly ramping up the amount of data we are creating, capturing, copying and consuming around the world — about 59ZB in 2020, with a forecasted 175ZB by 2025 — which is making consumers more protective of the information they share with brands.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Creating A Digital Customer Experience That Drives Loyalty And Revenue

Yaron Morgenstern is the CEO of Glassbox, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications. The online world moves at a breakneck pace, and consumers have become accustomed to the immediacy and seamless interactions. In our digitally transformed age, what drives customer loyalty, boosts sales and improves growth? A digital customer experience that is glitch-free and easy, anticipates and reacts to customer needs, and truly understands them.
TECHNOLOGY
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: Customer acquisition in alternative accommodation

The second half of 2020 saw alternative accommodation step up as the pandemic recovery leader, most industry figures would agree. The promise of convenience and not having to rub shoulders with other guests was enough to give the sector a much-needed boost after, like every other part of the industry, traveler volumes collapsed at the onset of COVID-19.
MARKETING
The Drum

The marketer’s guide to AR: 7 rules of engagement

From the runaway success of Pokémon Go back in the halcyon days of summer 2016 to beauty consumers turning to YouTube try-on in lieu of swiping a tester across their face, augmented reality (AR) has established itself in the marketing mainstream. Thanks to its unparalleled ability to bridge the digital...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy