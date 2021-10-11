Fall family fun in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mild weather, yet fall is all around. With some off from school and work it was a busy day for family fun activities.

WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash takes us to one business in Jefferson Township that kept very busy this Columbus Day.

For some the Columbus holiday weekend meant going as a family to Ritter’s Cider Mill in Jefferson Township.

“I like doing a lot of fun stuff outside. Feeding the animals, and going through the corn maze, and going on the hayride,” Lincoln Salak of Mount Cobb said.

Ritter’s Cider Mill employs more than a dozen, mostly family and friends, making a variety of pies, and of course doughnuts.

“It is great weather. The fall foliage, many people think of us when they think of fall. They come and get their donuts and their cider that they waited for since December,” Sally Brinkman of Ritter’s Cider Mill said.

“Today was just a good day. The kids have off from school and we were able to come. He’s (her son Lincoln) a ball of energy. So any time I can get him outside, to run off some of that energy, it’s a good day,” Bethany Salak of Mount Cobb said.

The holiday weekend is always one of their busiest. Crews were packaging apple, candy, and cranberry, cider.



“This is one of our busiest weekends of the whole season. It’s a holiday weekend. We sell lots of doughnuts. We sell some pumpkin, but mostly apple cider doughnuts and they come either plain or coated with cinnamon sugar. Now that it is October, even the little bit warmer weather doesn’t affect us too much,” Brinkman said.

“I think fall is really fun. My favorite seasons are fall and winter,” Maggie O’Malley of Scranton said.

“We’re at Ritter’s to have a very fun day,” Lincoln Salak said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.