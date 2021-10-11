CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Branson’s appearance with New Orleans high school band sparks criticism

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WGlX_0cOBtPYi00

Billionaire businessman Sir Richard Branson has said it was an honour and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to don a drum major’s uniform and march ahead of a New Orleans high school band.

But some of the Catholic school’s fans were apparently less enthusiastic about Sir Richard’s appearance on Thursday with the St Augustine High School Marching 100 – the band that integrated an exclusive Mardi Gras parade.

The band and Sir Richard paraded to a new Virgin Hotel in New Orleans as part of opening ceremonies.

What an honour to join the legendary St Augustine High School band for a performance through the streets of New Orleans

“I’ve had quite a few exciting experiences in my time, but I’ve never got (a) chance to lead a marching band before – let alone the best marching band in the world,” Sir Richard wrote on his blog on Friday.

“What an honour to join the legendary St Augustine High School band for a performance through the streets of New Orleans.”

Aulston G Taylor, president and chief executive of the school, tweeted a letter late on Sunday acknowledging that many people have told him only students who have earned it should be allowed to wear the purple and gold uniform.

Others felt that “Sir (Richard) Branson adorning our drum major uniform with honour across his millions of followers was great for the school and sets us apart as a global brand”, he wrote.

Mr Taylor said both viewpoints are valid.

He added that news reports about the event brought new contributors, both among alumni and “donors who had never seen nor heard of us”.

It also, he said, is the start of “what we all hope will be a long-term partnership … and one that goes beyond an initial gift to the school”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: I was in St. Aug's band. Branson didn’t earn the right. But the school still benefits.

Sir Richard Branson, you’re no St. Aug Marching 100 drum major. I know. I’m not either. Long ago, in my younger, leaner and more nimble years, I was a proud member of that band. I was a clarinetist, happy to be selected to join the historic group. I tried out for the one drum major spot and lost out to Chavez Caruso, a more talented musician and a respected leader. I did make line captain, though, and I proudly barked and cajoled to keep my good friend Al Steele on the other end and those in between us on beat, in rhythm and in step as band director Edwin Hampton and our drum major directed. We were given a plan and time to practice, but sometimes I needed some extra, er, guidance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TravelPulse

Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels New Orleans Opens in the Big Easy

Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the latest addition to Sir Richard Branson’s expanding brand of lifestyle hotels, celebrated its official grand opening with much fanfare on Thursday evening. St. Augustine High School's internationally acclaimed marching band, the ‘Marching 100’, provided the pomp and circumstance upon arriving from nearby Lafayette Square. Branson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Sonic Boom of the South hosted High School Battle of the Bands Saturday

Talented high school bands from across Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee converged at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday and performed for hundreds of fans to show their skills and battle for the title of best band. Jackson State University’s esteemed marching band, known as The Sonic Boom of the...
JACKSON, MS
HOT 107.9

New Orleans Saints’ Deonte Harris Sparks Relationship Debate On TikTok

New Orleans Saints receiver and return specialist Deonte Harris has stirred up an interesting relationship debate on social media. Harris let his TikTok followers know that anything he buys for his girlfriend stays behind in New Orleans while she is in Washington D.C. at home. The reason why has some concerned, while others are supporting Harris.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Richard Branson
Rolling Stone

Dawn Richard’s Precious and Precarious New Orleans

“We went from homeless to limitless, y’all,” Dawn Richard coos sweetly on her sixth studio album, Second Line. That lyric neatly encapsulates her trek through the music industry. It also tells a story about the place Richard comes from. The album gets its name from the parades of dancing revelers that follow brass bands down New Orleans streets, often marking new beginnings, like weddings, or bittersweet endings, like funerals. “I wouldn’t have survived as an artist if it wasn’t for what I came from,” Richard says. “My city is based off of survival. We’ve been through so much, yet we...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

A Guide to New Orleans’s Haunted Bars and Restaurants

New Orleans considers itself the most haunted city in America. And no wonder. The port town was built more than 300 years ago on a bedrock of anguish, from wars and natural disasters, to the exploitation of the enslaved and an ample leavening of deadly pestilence for good measure. Ghost...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy