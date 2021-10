MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after three people were shot on Cherry Avenue in west Macon. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they got a report that three people were shot while in the backyard of a home in the 3800 block of Cherry Avenue. That's near the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and off Columbus Road in west Macon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

