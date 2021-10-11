CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Minister to open new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqT9s_0cOBtM9l00

UK Government minister Conor Burns is to open a new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition in Belfast.

The display will feature more than 100 pieces of art showcasing significant people and places from the last century, showcasing local artists and the geographical, social and political landscape.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s marks its centenary this year.

This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the very best of Northern Ireland art

The artists are either from Northern Ireland or have worked there, such as Paul Henry, William Scott, Joy Gerrard, Willie Doherty and Susan McWilliams, with Turner Prize nominees included alongside emerging artists from Belfast School of Art.

Northern Ireland Office minister Mr Burns said the exhibition as displays the “breadth of talent of Northern Ireland artists right across generations”.

“The Portrait of Northern Ireland art exhibition is such an important initiative, particularly for emerging artists seeking to establish themselves on the cultural scene,” he said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the very best of Northern Ireland art, and I would encourage everyone to visit the exhibition over the next few weeks to support the artists and view the range of artwork on offer.”

Curator Shan McAnena said: “It has been a privilege to bring together these beautiful and profound works and acknowledge the contribution of many of the key artists who have emerged from this part of the world over the past 100 years.

“The works in the exhibition give a sense of the development of fine art practice here since the 1920s and capture artists’ responses to the landscape and experience, both particular and universal, of the people who have lived in this place and who continue to make Northern Ireland their home.”

The Portrait of Northern Ireland – Neither an Elegy nor a Manifesto exhibition is being supported by the NIO as part of its centenary programme.

It will be open to the public at Belfast’s Golden Thread Gallery until November 4.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is it time for Northern Ireland to be an independent state?

To my English mind, there seems a particularly simple solution to the predicament of Northern Ireland’s border issues. If the six counties were to become neither part of the UK, nor a united Ireland, then they could be an independent state governing themselves from Stormont. With the US, or President...
POLITICS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a bold purple suit for visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bold purple, two-piece suit during a visit to Northern Ireland today (29 September). The Duchess wore tailored suit trousers and a double breasted suit jacket in a coordinating purple by Emilia Wickstead. She wore paired the suit with a black turtle neck top and accessorised the look with a simple black clutch bag and textured, waved pony tail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Burns
The Guardian

What next for the Northern Ireland protocol?

What has been the problem in Northern Ireland since the start of the year?. Within the UK’s Brexit withdrawal agreement with the EU, a protocol lays out arrangements that effectively keep Northern Ireland in the single market, drawing a customs border between it and the rest of the UK, with checks on goods passing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
EUROPE
The Independent

UK minister Brandon Lewis failed to ensure abortion services in Northern Ireland, judge rules

Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis failed to comply with his duties to provide full abortion services in the region, a High Court judge has ruled.The ruling was delivered after the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission launched a judicial review against the secretary, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and the region’s Department of Health over their failure to commission and fund abortion services.The claims against the health minister, Robin Swann, and the executive were dismissed.But relating to Mr Lewis, Mr Justice Colton said: “The court declares that between April 2020 and March 2021 the Secretary of State failed to...
HEALTH
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Northern Ireland Office#Art World#Turner Prize#Belfast School Of Art
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NIO
Country
Northern Ireland
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
Daily Mail

British great-grandfather with dementia 'is on death's door' in a Dubai prison after he was jailed for five years over bounced cheques he claims he didn't write

A British great-grandfather with dementia is said to be a 'on death's door' in a prison cell in Dubai after being arrested for bounced cheques he says he didn't write. William Norman Meyerhoff, 72, originally from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, was hauled into custody by Dubai officials during a transit stop on a flight to Australia in May and has since been subjected to horrendous conditions despite his ill health.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Golf Digest

The North Korean military put on the craziest martial arts show ever, which would be cool if, you know, it weren’t the North Korean military

On Tuesday, in a statement that evoked a sense of unease across the free world, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un pledged his commitment to amass “invincible military capability” in order to combat what he called “U.S. hostility” in the region. It’s not something to take lightly, and we don’t want to suggest that it is … BUT it also worth nothing that this is Kim Jong-un we’re talking about. He has a well-documented flair for the dramatic. He understands, perhaps better than any other leader on earth, that theatrics are part and parcel with power. Thus when it came time to declare the Democratic People's Republic of Korea “invincible," Kim did so as only he could:
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy