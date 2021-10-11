Star Trek: Prodigy will introduce the franchise to new viewers

La’an Noonien Singh is set to appear in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The upcoming new show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is promising to go back to the “adventure of the week” format that made Star Trek so popular in the 60s, 80s, and 90s. It’s not only going back to a format that worked very well for the franchise but is also going back to the ship crew that started it all. Not only will the show be set in the U.S.S. Enterprise, but it will also feature known characters likes Captain Christopher Pike, Una Chin-Riley (aka Number One) Uhura, and Spock. They won’t be the only familiar names as La’an Noonien Singh will debut with the series.

