CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

VC hero Beharry praises Royal British Legion ahead of service marking centenary

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXgdf_0cOBtDDE00

Victoria Cross hero Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry has hailed the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) centenary as a “landmark moment” ahead of a national service commemorating the milestone.

The Queen, joined by the Princess Royal, will lead the nation at Westminster Abbey in marking the 100th anniversary of the organisation which has been a lifeline to the nation’s armed forces, veterans and the wider military family.

The legion is also famous for its poppy appeal, which encourages public donations in return for the red flower worn in memory of the UK’s war dead.

C/Sgt Beharry, of the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, said: “This is a landmark moment for the RBL, and I am proud to be here to celebrate it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd8DX_0cOBtDDE00
Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry, VC (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

“The charity is very close to my heart. For 100 years it has tackled the key issues facing the armed forces community that mean so much to me, and I know they will continue supporting us long into the future.”

The charity was founded on May 15 1921 and brought together four national ex-servicemen organisations established to care for military personnel and their families after the First World War.

The physical injuries of the returning servicemen were not the only issues that needed addressing.

Some men found it difficult to find work, which left their dependants in need.

During the following decades the charity has helped members of the armed forces from every major conflict.

Retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, the RBL’s national president, said the centenary was a “very proud moment” for all those associated with the legion and it was an honour to have their patron the Queen and Anne as guests at the service.

He said: “In our centenary year, we remain committed to our mission to ensure that those who have given so much for their country get the fair treatment, support and recognition they deserve.

“And, as we look ahead to the next century, we invite the next generation to continue our vital work in the years to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9FBu_0cOBtDDE00
Chelsea Pensioners John Hellewell, right, and Barrie Davey take a look around the workshop during a visit to the Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, will be among the congregation for the service and the outgoing head of the armed forces will be joined by members of the military, veterans and their families from the UK and the Commonwealth.

RBL supporters, volunteers and partner organisations will also be sat in the pews for the service led by the Dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle.

Readings will be given by C/Sgt Beharry, Sir Nick and Sara Jones, whose husband Lieutenant Colonel Herbert “H” Jones was awarded a posthumous Victoria Cross for his bravery at the Battle of Goose Green during the Falklands Conflict.

The Princess Royal will give a scripture reading on the theme of service, and there will be a rededication from the RBL’s national president, reaffirming the legion’s commitment to its work.

Naomi Hall, an RAF and Afghanistan veteran supported by the RBL as she recovered from physical and mental health injuries, will also give a reading.

Ms Hall said: “It is a great honour to be asked to help mark the centenary of an organisation that has done so much for me and my military comrades for the last 100 years, and a privilege to do so in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen.

“When I was at my lowest ebb, the RBL was there for me and has been ever since. My road to recovery has been a long journey and I could never have imagined it would lead to this day.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Maj Gen Matthew Holmes: Funeral takes place at Winchester Cathedral

The funeral of the former head of the Royal Marines has taken place. The service for Maj Gen Matthew Holmes was attended by 700 people at Winchester Cathedral. Maj Gen Holmes served in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April. An...
MILITARY
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time Tuesday, when she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion an armed forces charity.The 95-year-old monarch was photographed using a cane 2003, although that was after she underwent knee surgery. The queen's daughter, Princess Anne handed her the mobility device after they both stepped out of a limousine for the service in central London The queen, who wore a royal blue wool coat with a matching hat, smiled and appeared to move freely as she walked to her seat in the church. She entered the abbey through the Poet’s Yard entrance instead of the customary Great West Door. Buckingham Palace declined to comment. The queen and Anne joined a congregation that included serving military personnel, veterans and their families from the U.K. and Commonwealth countries. The service highlighted the work of the Royal British Legion, which was founded in 1921 to care for service members and their families after World War I.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Queen Victoria
BBC

Major General Matthew Holmes: PM in tribute to ex-Royal Marines head

Boris Johnson has led tributes to the former head of the Royal Marines, who died on Saturday at the age of 54. Major General Matthew Holmes, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was Commandant General Royal Marines from 2019 until April this year. The Ministry of Defence has launched an...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tributes paid after ex-head of Royal Marines is found dead

Boris Johnson led tributes from across the military to the former head of the Royal Marines who was found dead on Saturday at the age of 54. The prime minister said he was “very saddened” to learn of the sudden death of Maj Gen Matthew Holmes, who had led the Marines until his replacement in a reorganisation early this year.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

More than 700 mourners attend funeral of former head of the Royal Marines

Major General Matthew Holmes was found dead at his home in Winchester, Hampshire, on October 2. More than 700 mourners, including the Defence Secretary and senior military officers, have attended the funeral of the former head of the Royal Marines. Major General Matthew Holmes, who was a pall-bearer at the...
WORLD
BBC

NI 100: Irish government criticised over centenary service

A Fianna Fáil member of parliament has criticised the Irish government's decision to send two representatives to a centenary church service in Armagh later this month. Niamh Smyth, an Irish parliament member from the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, said she agreed with sending Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. But she said she...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centenary#Military Service#Princess Royal#Vc#Royal Regiment#Rbl
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II Abdication: Monarch Hints Future of Firm Without Her

Queen Elizabeth II's abdication seems to be around the corner as the reigning monarch dropped a subtle hint about the monarchy's future without her. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II reserved some of her time to mark the annual Chelsea Flower Show. Usually, the monarch attends the event personally as she gets fascinated by the new flora on display.
WORLD
Vanity Fair

This Extravagant Royal Wedding Brought Together Two Ancient Aristocratic Families

Though the members of the Royal House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies haven’t ruled the Italian region since the country was unified in 1861, the family still knows how to throw a proper royal wedding. On Saturday, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies, the Duke of Noto, married Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune in a 200-person ceremony at the Cathedral of Monreale, near the town of Palermo in southern Italy. According to Vanity Fair Italy, the bride arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses with her father, British politician James Lindesay-Bethune, and were greeted at the church by bagpipers. A cocktail reception followed at the Palazzo dei Normanni, the former home of the Bourbon family, followed by dinner at the Palazzo Mazzarino, also in Palermo.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy