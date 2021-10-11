CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix and higher personal grooming budgets ‘among retirees’ needs’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReFzz_0cOBt1hl00
Financial News

Subscriptions to Netflix and increased personal grooming budgets have been included in an updated assessment of how much money people may need in retirement.

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) first set out “rule of thumb” guidance for people’s retirement spending two years ago – helping to give savers an idea of how much they might need.

More money for eating out was also included in the updated guidance.

The retirement living standards are pitched at three different levels – minimum, moderate and comfortable.

The calculations were developed and maintained independently by the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University.

Researchers held 13 discussion groups with people from across the UK, including both retirees and over-55s approaching retirement.

The minimum retirement living standard covers a typical retiree’s basic needs plus enough for some fun. It includes a week’s holiday in the UK, eating out about once a month and some affordable leisure activities about twice a week. It does not include a budget to run a car.

The annual budget for the minimum standard has risen since 2019 by £700 to £10,900 for a single person and by £1,000 to £16,700 for a couple in 2021.

Through a combination of the full state pension of £9,339 per year, and auto-enrolment in a workplace pension, this level should be very achievable for most people, the PLSA said.

The minimum basket includes an increase in the budget for hairdressing, from £15 to £25 for women and from £8 to £10 for men, as well as the inclusion of Netflix.

The moderate retirement living standard provides more financial security and flexibility. For example, someone could have a two-week holiday in Europe and eat out a few times a month.

The annual budget for the moderate standard has risen since 2019 by £600 to £20,800 for a single person and by £1,500 to £30,600 for a couple.

The eating out budget, which rose from £75 per person per month to £100 per person per month, drove much of the increase.

The budget for social activities was increased from £35 to £50 per week, with Netflix also added alongside price inflation across leisure services and leisure goods.

The PLSA said around half of single employees are on track to expect a lifestyle between minimum and moderate – and couples who are able to share costs will be higher in this range.

At the comfortable retirement living standard, retirees can expect to enjoy some luxuries such as regular beauty treatments and theatre trips.

The annual budget needed for a comfortable retirement living standard has increased since 2019 by £600 to £33,600 for one person and £2,200 to £49,700 for a couple.

About one in six single employees are projected to have an income between moderate and comfortable.

The cost of annual maintenance and servicing of a burglar alarm was included in the comfortable standard for the first time.

Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the PLSA, said: “It is important that the retirement living standards remain relevant by reflecting real-world price changes and real-world expectations about lifestyles in retirement.

“We hope the updated standards will encourage people to think about whether they are saving enough for the retirement lifestyle they want and, in particular, whether they are making the most of the employer contributions on offer in their workplace pension.

“The lockdowns caused by the pandemic have given many workers a foretaste of being retired and made people think about the activities and experiences they truly value. The pandemic has emphasised the importance of economic security as well as social and cultural participation in retirement.

“With barbers and hairdressers closed during lockdowns and many of us taking scissors to our own hair for the first time, it is little surprise that the research groups agreed the budget for personal grooming should be increased across the three standards. The addition of Netflix also gives an insight into what many of us expect to be doing when we finish work.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Personal Grooming#Retiree#Loughborough University#Plsa
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
republicmonews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Eligible Americans To Receive New Form Of Payments In October

Despite the fact that the fourth pandemic stimulus check is likely to be off the chart for approval and distribution any time soon, Americans who are struggling with their financial burden amid the surge of Delta variant cases and unemployment may still be in touch with other benefits and manage debts to replace the aid that has been lost. In October, a limited number of Americans will receive some form of stimulus money.
INCOME TAX
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says He Was Paying $800 Rent With $38 Million In The Bank

Despite *maybe* not holding up musically over time (outside of Get Rich Or Die Tryin', of course) 50 Cent has turned himself into a business mogul. Dating back to 50's mid-2000s deals with Reebok and Vitamin Water, it has been crystal clear that 50 knows exactly how to use his celebrity to turn a massive profit. Even in 2007, when Kanye West blew out of the water with sales during their Graduation/Curtis competition, the "In Da Club" rapper knew exactly how to use the hype surrounding his and Kanye's head-to-head to move more copies than he would have without the feud. And today, as 50 serves as executive producer for Starz shows Power and BMF, the rap-game-veteran keeps his name in the news with internet feuds and little jabs here and there, while the hype for his programs grows larger than ever.
Motley Fool

Is It Safe for Retirees to Buy Cryptocurrency?

More and more people are investing in digital currencies. Should retirees do the same?. Cryptocurrency has become a hot investment over the past year as more people have begun dabbling in digital coins. The reality is that there's a lot of money to be made in cryptocurrency. But there's also a lot of risk involved -- generally more so than investing in stocks. And that begs the question -- should retirees invest in cryptocurrency? Or are they better off playing it safer with their money?
MARKETS
Big Country News

Son of Richard Dreyfuss Bashes Idaho on Twitter, Triggers Responses From Idahoans

Idaho Twitter is amid an uproar after Ben Dreyfuss launched into a tirade about Amazon shipments in “small town Idaho”. Dreyfuss, an actor and journalist, recently moved to Sun Valley from New York City, and took to Twitter to air his grievances about living in a smaller town and the "supply chain failure" affecting the availability of goods and services. Dreyfuss is the son of Richard Dreyfuss, the Academy Award-winning actor who starred in the hit 1975 film, Jaws, among other movies.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Do you need a TV licence to watch Netflix?

There is an ever-growing crowd of streaming providers making competing demands on our attention, from Netflix and Amazon Prime to Apple TV+, Disney Plus and Now TV.According to Ofcom, the coronavirus pandemic drastically changed our viewing habits, with more than 12 million people signing up for a streaming service having never done so before in response to lockdown. The average person is meanwhile now estimated to watch 71 minutes of TV online every day.A possible area of confusion arising from the modern deluge of choice is whether you still need to buy a TV licence to watch these services if...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

How Triple-Jabbed Israel Is Exposing America’s Booster Shot Blunders

Millions of Israelis rushed to pharmacies and clinics for their third dose of COVID vaccine after the country’s health regulators authorized boosters back in July, and the apparent result—four months on—is striking. For the roughly 4 million Israelis who’ve gotten boosted—that’s two-thirds of the adult population—COVID cases seem to have...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy