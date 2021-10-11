‘Get Together’ is a Clever Cooperative Puzzler Coming to Mobile and PC this Week
A big part of my lifelong love of video games is the ability to tune out the entire rest of the world and partake in some good old-fashioned solo escapism. But as great as games can be on an individual level, they’re also really fantastic ways to spend time with others. Whether elbow to elbow in an arcade, on opposite sides of the living room couch, or over the magic of the internet waves, video games have always had a large social component. Lots of times that is in a competitive manner, but there’s also plenty of great cooperative gaming experiences to be shared with others.toucharcade.com
Comments / 0