‘Get Together’ is a Clever Cooperative Puzzler Coming to Mobile and PC this Week

In recent months, Apple Arcade has been quite inconsistent compared to how the service was before. Instead of getting a new game each week with some updates, we now get either a new game or an App Store Great brought to the service with some changes and sometimes just updates. The new additions to the service also need more variety because it feels like there is too much of a push to bring in repurposed free to play games or just games that exist to get people constantly playing versus providing unique experiencing that we saw on Apple Arcade in the launch year. For this week, another App Store Great joins the service in the form of Crossy Road+ () from Hipster Whale. You’ve probably already played the original by now, but if you haven’t, Crossy Road+ is great fun as you try to cross the road with various characters. Crossy Road+ is Hipster Whale’s second Apple Arcade release. Check it out on Apple Arcade here. Even if you played the original, it is worth checking this version of the game. Following the big Bleak Sword and Dear Reader updates from a few days ago, eight more games have been update on the service today.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO