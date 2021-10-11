CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Get Together’ is a Clever Cooperative Puzzler Coming to Mobile and PC this Week

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 3 days ago

A big part of my lifelong love of video games is the ability to tune out the entire rest of the world and partake in some good old-fashioned solo escapism. But as great as games can be on an individual level, they’re also really fantastic ways to spend time with others. Whether elbow to elbow in an arcade, on opposite sides of the living room couch, or over the magic of the internet waves, video games have always had a large social component. Lots of times that is in a competitive manner, but there’s also plenty of great cooperative gaming experiences to be shared with others.

thegamerhq.com

From the Depths Get Full Game PC for Free

In From the Depths you can build and take first-person command of battleships, planes, submarines, space ships, hot air balloons, and more! The game is currently in alpha and contains a wide range of single-player content including:. A creative mode allowing you to push your designs to the limit and...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC in January 2022

Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC via Steam on January 12, 2022. A trailer for the PC version of the game dropped on the opening day of the Tokyo Game Show event. The Steam version of the game includes several features that the original version — which launched for Switch on March 26, 2021 — doesn’t have. These include support for 4K resolution and ultrawide displays, new high-resolution textures, and a high framerate.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion coming to PC in December

Publisher Degica Games, and developers Yotsubane and Adventure Planning Service will release shoot ’em up Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion for PC via Steam in December, the companies announced. A demo is available now. Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion first launched for Switch in October 2020. It includes the new “Arrange” version,...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PC Release Date, Demo Coming Soon

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is officially underway, and Capcom’s presentation didn’t disappoint Monster Hunter fans. The company has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to the PC on January 12, 2022, with a demo for the new version available in just a few weeks, on October 13. While we knew Rise would be hitting the PC sometime in 2022, having a concrete date makes waiting a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Slender: The Arrival Coming to Mobile This October

With October finally rolling around, so does the craze of horror games. With the explosion of PC horror games having passed, there are still many who play and enjoy them regularly. Titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent released in 2010 is certainly a big reason why the genre was so popular. With many more horror games following, one stood out amongst them all at the time. Slender: The Eight Pages was released in 2012 with much success and wide acclaim. While a fairly simple unity game, the Slenderman had promised to be something more. A year later, Blue Isle Studios would join Parsec Productions in creating Slender: The Arrival. Released now over 8 years ago, the title took the titular character and placed it into a much larger world. After a multitude of console ports, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019, the Slenderman game is finally headed to mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Kards is an upcoming CCG with World War II themes, coming to mobile in 2022 following its success on PC

Kards, the WWII collectible card game by indie developer 1939 Games, will soon land on iOS and Android devices following its success on PC. The game has secured $5.3 million from various investors such as Korea Investment Partners, Woori Technology Invest Co. Ltd., Seoul Investment Partners, Sisu Game Ventures and Crowberry Capital, and it'll arrive on mobile in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Sly Cooper Is Coming Back – Rumor

There have been several rumors about classic franchises returning this year. The current trend being nostalgia projects that play off of classic franchises. With the successful return of franchises like Crash Bandicoot, this is a trend that doesn’t seem like it is going away anytime soon. Of course, this leads to nearly every franchise getting rumors about their return with many most likely not poised to.
VIDEO GAMES
bagogames.com

Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is coming to PC, Sony PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on February 24th 2022 in Japan, and February 25th worldwide. A limited edition priced at $119.99 will come to North America as well. It includes the game, the official art book, a bonus soundtrack, a B3 fabric poster of the original art, a key chain necklace of Sophie’s whale, a download code for the “My New Look” costume, and a special box. You can preorder it now from the NIS America Online Store.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Disney Wonderful Worlds lets you create your own Disney theme park in a match-3 puzzler, coming to mobile on October 7th

Ludia and Jam City have teamed up for a magical partnership in Disney Wonderful Worlds, a colourful new match-3 title coming to mobile this month. Set to land on both iOS and Android devices on October 7th, the decoration-slash-puzzle game lets players solve a wide variety of puzzles to unlock their favorite attractions and characters across the Disney franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Hundred Days Wine Simulation Game is Coming to Mobile This Week

The new winemaking simulation game, Hundred Days, will be available for download on iOS and Android devices one week from today on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. The game is currently available on Steam and Switch. You can also pre-order and pre-register in advance for $5.99 on the App Store and on Google Play. Developers, Pixmain, an Indie game publisher, and Broken Arms Games have been working together to create a beautiful and detailed project with a unique art style that illicitness cravings for wine.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

How to Get Better At PC Gaming?

Video gaming is always fun and exciting. With the growing presence of online games, it is something everyone must try if they haven’t already. Many professional gamers and game lovers prefer gaming on PCs rather than other devices. With PCs, gamers can have much better control and access to the game. Every game has its own set of rules and requirements, making it a daunting task.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Turn-Based RPG ‘Honkai Star Rail’ Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer, Closed Beta Signups Now Live

Closed beta signups for Honkai Star Rail are now live on the official website here. This closed beta doesn’t have a start or end date yet and it will be available only on iOS and PC. It will include support for English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese voice and text. miHoYo warns that you should have more than 10GB free space to download and play the Honkai Star Rail closed beta. On iOS, you need iOS 12 and later with support for iPhone XS, XR, or better and an iPad with A12 processor or better. Check out a gameplay screenshot showing off the combat below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Crossy Road+’ Is This Week’s New Apple Arcade Release alongside Big Updates for ‘Wonderbox’, ‘Zookeeper World’, ‘The Oregon Trail’, ‘Detonation Racing’, and More

In recent months, Apple Arcade has been quite inconsistent compared to how the service was before. Instead of getting a new game each week with some updates, we now get either a new game or an App Store Great brought to the service with some changes and sometimes just updates. The new additions to the service also need more variety because it feels like there is too much of a push to bring in repurposed free to play games or just games that exist to get people constantly playing versus providing unique experiencing that we saw on Apple Arcade in the launch year. For this week, another App Store Great joins the service in the form of Crossy Road+ () from Hipster Whale. You’ve probably already played the original by now, but if you haven’t, Crossy Road+ is great fun as you try to cross the road with various characters. Crossy Road+ is Hipster Whale’s second Apple Arcade release. Check it out on Apple Arcade here. Even if you played the original, it is worth checking this version of the game. Following the big Bleak Sword and Dear Reader updates from a few days ago, eight more games have been update on the service today.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ Is Coming to iOS and Android in the First Half of 2022 with Upgrades to the Three Classic GTA Games

Following a rumour from a little while ago, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has officially been announced by Rockstar Games. This release will bring upgrades, gameplay enhancements, graphical improvements, and more to Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Rockstar also says that this release will retain the classic look and feel of the original with these enhancements. The collection is debuting later this year on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. The iOS and Android versions will arrive in the first half of next year. Watch the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition teaser trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘ORBEAT: Pop Asteroids On Beat’

I’m not a huge rhythm game person, but I am a huge twitchy arcade game person, and I especially love games that require you to do two different things simultaneously. The “pat your head and rub your belly" variety, you could say. Orbeat, the first project from two childhood friends who call themselves Arcade Avenue, encompasses all of those elements into one. While they rhythm aspects are certainly there, I’d call this a twitchy arcade game first and foremost, and a very satisfying one at that.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

sugar (game)

Draw on the screen to direct sugar into the cups. Experience the soothing puzzling with sugar particles trickling across…. Draw on the screen to direct sugar into the cups. Experience the soothing puzzling with sugar particles trickling across the screen. A relaxing puzzle game from the creator of the colour puzzle series and the "sugar, sugar" games. It was time for a brand new free sugar puzzle experience so I hope you'll enjoy this! @BartBonte.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES

