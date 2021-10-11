The Muppets Christmas Carol in Concert

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Albert Hall has announced a typically delightful Christmas season that runs the gamut from carol concerts to Trevor Nelson’s ‘Soulful Christmas’. But this is surely the clear highlight: ‘The Muppets Christmas Carol’ – aka the best Christmas film of all time – with the score performed live. The deal is pretty simple: the RAH gets turned into a huge, posh cinema for a screening of the engagingly mad 1992 Dickens reworking, and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will play Miles Goodman’s score and Paul Williams’s songs. Sure, it’s a bit extra – and at the top end, pricey! – but it’s Christmas, and if any film is deserving of such maximalist treatment, it’s this one.

