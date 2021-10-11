CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Welsh Government unveils updated Covid-19 vaccination strategy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A32OW_0cOBsmf400

The majority of people in Wales eligible for booster vaccination will be offered it by the end of the year, the Welsh Government has announced.

And by the beginning of November, all 12 to 15-year-olds will have been offered a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while care home residents and health and care staff will also be offered a booster.

Health minister Eluned Morgan urged everyone eligible for booster vaccinations and flu jabs to take up the offer when it is made.

In an updated vaccination strategy, Ms Morgan has confirmed that the majority of people eligible will be offered their booster vaccination by December 31.

People who are severely immuno-suppressed will be offered a third dose of vaccine to provide them with as much protection as possible.

They will be prioritised for an urgent appointment at a time that is right for them based on their treatment and the advice of their clinician.

This winter will be incredibly difficult for our health service so it is vitally important for people to take up the offer of their Covid-19 and flu vaccine if eligible to protect themselves and the NHS

Everyone in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation one to nine priority groups will be invited for a booster vaccination when it has been at least six months since their last dose.

Ms Morgan said: “This winter will be incredibly difficult for our health service so it is vitally important for people to take up the offer of their Covid-19 and flu vaccine if eligible to protect themselves and the NHS.

“Vaccinations for coronavirus are highly effective and protection against hospitalisation is estimated at around 95% after the second dose.

“The flu vaccine will also protect people from serious complications, and I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their flu vaccine regardless of their eligibility for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

“We have so far given more than 4.6 million Covid-19 vaccinations and 85% of the over-16 population are fully vaccinated.

“There is no concern over the supply of any of the vaccines and we hope as many people as possible take up the offers to continue to protect those most vulnerable and the NHS.”

The strategy also sets out that a digital booking system is being developed to allow people to book appointments online to try to make it as easy as possible for people to come forward at a time that suits them.

Appointments for first doses of Covid-19 vaccines are still available for anyone unvaccinated.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Welsh Government wins NHS Covid Pass vote

Covid passes are to be introduced in Wales after the Welsh Government won a tight vote in the Senedd. The Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the single Liberal Democrat MS were branded “grossly irresponsible” for voting against the proposals. They had raised concerns about civil liberties and the details of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Consumer Reports.org

How Government Data Is Being Misused to Question COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

In April, an Ohio woman in her 50s died after suffering “blunt force injuries from a motorcycle accident,” according to a report of the incident. No other details about the crash or the woman were mentioned—save for one thing: About a week earlier, she had received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Vaccination Dilemma — Government Mandate vs. Effort to Educate and Persuade

I am pro Covid-19 vaccine. I believe in the safety of the Covid vaccines and have taken the Pfizer vaccine, as has every member of my family. I strongly encourage people to get the various available vaccines to reduce the health dangers of this unprecedented viral pandemic. Science does not always work perfectly, but I do trust the Covid vaccine scientific process as a Republican state senator and co-ranking leader of the Public Health Committee.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines#Uk#The Welsh Government#Nhs
northcoastcitizen.com

COVID-19 update: Testing, outbreaks and vaccines

Tillamook County Health Department reports seven COVID-19 cases from Oct. 1-3 for the weekend case count. There were 24 cases in the 7-day case count from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2. “Our month to date – this is for the month Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 – was 394,” Administrator...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
101 WIXX

Malaysia makes COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for government employees

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Thursday it would now be mandatory for all federal government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with exceptions only to be allowed on health grounds. The announcement comes as the country looks to boost vaccination rates with the aim of inoculating 80% of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWT

Douglas County work to increase Black vaccination rates ahead of decision on kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are many parents who are waiting to get some COVID-19 relief for their younger school-aged children. Pfizer has requested that the government authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. But some in Douglas County are concerned that parents in the Black community here won’t take their younger kids to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Daily Mail

Muslim headteacher who continued teaching after she was convicted of running illegal £2,500-a-year Islamic private school is spared jail

A headteacher who carried on teaching after she was convicted of running a £2,500-a-year illegal Islamic private school has been spared jail. Nadia Ali, 40, denied that Ambassadors High School in Streatham, south London, was a full-time ‘school’ on the basis that the institution only offers 18 hours of education per week.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy