CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Thousands of homes to be built on derelict land as part of Government investment

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxqUK_0cOBsj0t00

Thousands of new homes will be built on previously derelict land as part of the plan to “level up” Britain, the Government has announced.

A total of £57.8 million will be given to councils across the UK to develop brownfield land – areas that have been previously built on but are no longer in use.

The investment will transform “unloved and disused” sites into “vibrant communities” with the demolition of derelict buildings and other unused sites, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Making the most of previously developed land is a Government priority and it will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces

The funds will also help get “hardworking” people on the property ladder and boost local communities, as well as protecting countryside and other green spaces, the department said.

As well as the 5,600 extra homes, the investment could also support up to 17,000 jobs across the housing and construction sector and the wider economy, the DLUHC said.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, said: “We are levelling up and backing home ownership in every corner of the country, delivering new high-quality, affordable homes and creating thriving places where people want to live, work and visit.

“Making the most of previously developed land is a Government priority and it will help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces.”

The DLUHC said an allocation of £5 million would be given for self and custom-build projects, giving local people the opportunity to build and design their own homes.

Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew said: “This support being provided to local authorities is another clear demonstration of this Government’s commitment to levelling up the country.

“The latest projects to benefit from this support, through brownfield land release funding, will not only help unlock underused public sector sites for homes, but also help deliver jobs and save taxpayers’ money.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Developer forced into about-face after building houses the wrong way round

A housing developer has been ordered to modify homes after they were built backwards. Builders at Persimmon Homes, one of the UK’s biggest developers, made the blunder while constructing 262 properties at a new housing estate in Colchester, Essex. It has now emerged that the workmen built an entire block...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Nearly 6,000 new homes will be built on brownfield land by 2024, vows Michael Gove

Almost 6,000 additional homes will be built on brownfield land by 2024, Michael Gove announced on Monday, as he vowed to protect the UK’s “cherished countryside” against development. Councils have been allocated £58 million to help them clear disused land and demolish “unsightly” derelict buildings, car parks and garages in...
ECONOMY
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Council tax to double for second home owners

Second home owners in Pembrokeshire will pay double the normal rate of council tax from next year. The local authority area becomes the third in Wales after Gwynedd and Swansea to impose the maximum increase. Last month, Pembrokeshire council's cabinet voted for the increase, saying it would help provide income...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
BBC

Montgomery Canal restoration given Green Flag award

Volunteers restoring a canal said being recognised with a Green Flag Award was a huge boost for their efforts. The award for the Montgomery Canal, straddling the Wales-Shropshire border, has been given by Keep Britain Tidy. The Green Flag scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces. Michael Limbrey,...
POLITICS
Telegraph

The best places in the UK to buy a holiday home for under £250,000

For anyone looking to invest their money, the property market is always a tantalising option - but if it's a holiday home or holiday let that you are after, where do you begin your search?. Well, to get the ball rolling, using data from estate agency Savills, we have found...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derelict#Brownfield Land#Uk#Dluhc#State For Levelling Up#Cabinet Office
AFP

UK worker shortage threatens Christmas turkey supply

In a dark wooden barn in the countryside of southeast England, farmer Patrick Deeley is surrounded by a throng of 600 white turkeys at feeding time. But the typical sight at Flower Farm near Godstone, in Surrey, belies a crisis: a lack of seasonal workers that will leave Deeley struggling to meet high festive demand. "I don't feel confident that I'll get sufficient staff to be able to do the job that I need before Christmas," Deeley told AFP. "The pressure will be on." Normally, Deeley could count on 12 seasonal workers by mid-December to help him pack, prepare and deliver the birds. For the last 15 years, he has recruited from Europe.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

One million acres of new forest could be created in England through natural regeneration, campaigners say

Over a million acres of urgently needed new woodland could be created in England easily and cheaply – by simply allowing existing woods to regenerate and spread, campaigners and researchers have said.A mapping study undertaken by Friends of the Earth and Rewilding Britain found that allowing existing broadleaved woodlands in England to self-seed by 150 metres on all sides – not including in existing nature reserves, priority habitats, or productive farmland – would produce at least a million acres of new woodland.The groups said the analysis should bolster calls for the UK government to pay greater heed to natural generation...
U.K.
BBC

Emergency cabin accommodation in Cornwall ready for residents

Cabins which will be temporary homes for people in need of emergency accommodation are ready for their first residents. The 21 units outside New County Hall, in Truro, are part of Cornwall Council's plans to tackle a shortage of temporary housing. The cabins are self-contained, single-berth and have cooking and...
U.K.
Telegraph

Sheikh Mohammed: the billionaire Dubai ruler who owns more land in Britain than the Queen

With four country mansions and 100,000 acres of land in the UK, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has his feet firmly planted on British soil. The ruler of Dubai has long held ties to this country and – not least through their mutual love of horses – has developed a friendship with the Queen. A High Court judge even went so far as to confirm in a ruling in 2019 that Sheikh Mohammed, aged 72, was “said to be on respectful and friendly terms with the British Royal family”.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

German government investing $115M in renewable energy in Africa

The German government has announced that it will direct €100 million ($115.7 million) in investment to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy across Africa. The capital will be invested through the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to unlock private sector participation in funding the region’s transition to low-carbon energy resources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Scottish community awarded £500,000 to buy Britain’s remotest pub

Mainland Britain’s remotest pub is set to be placed in the hands of its local community after tensions emerged with its Belgian owner. Residents of the Knoydart peninsula on Scotland’s west coast have been awarded a grant of more than £500,000 by the Scottish Land Fund to buy the Old Forge pub, which is accessible only by boat or a roughly 18-mile hike across peat bogs and mountains.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
The Independent

Cargo ships diverted from UK ports amid containers backlog

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.It has started rerouting its container ships away from Felixstowe the UK’s largest commercial port, to unload elsewhere in Europe before using smaller vessels to finally get deliveries to the UK, the Financial Times reported.The UK’s port industry has also warned that some ports are managing access to storage space with “short-term restrictions” in a bid to ease congestion issues.Lars Mikael Jensen, head of global ocean network at Maersk, said the HGV driver shortage has slowed down the time it takes...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Job vacancies hit 20-year high as market rebounds after Covid

Job vacancies in the UK have hit their highest level since records began 20 years ago.There were some 1.102 million roles open between July and September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, an increase of 318,000 from the pre-coronavirus period of January to March 2020.It was also the second month running in which the three-month average topped 1 million, as the jobs market continued its recovery. The rate of unemployment fell to 4.5 per cent between June and August, down from 4.6 per cent in the quarter to July, the ONS added.In another sign of the buoyant recruitment...
ECONOMY
BBC

Doncaster latest to bid for Great Britain Railways headquarters

Doncaster has entered the race to become the home of a new national body for the country's railways. The town was the birthplace of the Mallard and Flying Scotsman locomotives and has "over 150 years of engineering excellence", said its mayor, Ros Jones. A competition to find a host for...
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy