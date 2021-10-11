CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to allow some staff to work remotely indefinitely

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Amazon has said it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post.

It is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week after offices reopen from the Covid-19 pandemic in January.

Most of Amazon’s more than one million employees worldwide cannot work remotely because they are in the company’s fulfilment and transportation division.

About 50,000 tech and office employees in Seattle work at the company’s headquarters campus.

Their absence will hurt nearby businesses.

