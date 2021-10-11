CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Day And Indigenous People's Day Events Bring Sharply Differing Perspectives To Downtown Syracuse

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Day festivities went on as planned yesterday morning in Syracuse’s Columbus Circle, despite plans to remove the monument. In fact, the debate about the future of the site seems to have only deepened the resolve of the Italian American community. Former Onondaga County Executive Nick Pirro’s father was on the fundraising committee that established the monument in the early 1930’s.

