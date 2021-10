Knightdale, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man involved in a crash on I-87 in Wake County on Wednesday night. The NCHSP confirms a search is underway for a man who took his license plate off the motorcycle he was riding on and left the scene of the crash near the Smithfield Road exit. NCSHP said the man on a motorcycle crashed into the back of a white Nissan sedan, causing him to land in the middle of the road after the motorcycle flipped multiple times.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO