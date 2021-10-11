CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo: Clay Development & Construction owner lists historic Museum District home for $12.5M

By Jeff Jeffrey
 3 days ago
3 Remington Lane was built in 1936 and was designed by John Staub for Margaret Wray, the daughter of Texaco founder John Cullinan. It's been home to a Texas governor and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

