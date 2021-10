From 2010 through 2017, Newark Academy won seven of eight group state titles in Non-Public B before losing the crown in 2018 and 2019 to Moorestown Friends. Thursday afternoon, at the Mercer County Tennis Center, the Minutemen made it quite clear that there would be no changing of the guard, however, as they wrestled back the title from Moorestown with a 4-1 victory in the state group finals.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO