Madison Darmstadt, Avery Ritt, and Grace Merrick each contributed one goal as Phillispburg pulled off a 3-0 upset of Warren Hills, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Phillipsburg. It marked Phillipsburg’s second win over a ranked opponent in as many games, after knocking off then-No. 12 Ridge on Tuesday. It was also Phillipsburg’s first win over Warren Hills in at least the last decade, after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Blue Streaks on Sept. 21, followed by a 2-1 loss in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament quarterfinals.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO