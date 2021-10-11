Perfect For: Delivery Gluten-Free Options Lunch Quick Eats. Imagine that the sandwich was never invented. We know, we know, it’s a cruel thought experiment. But expunge your life of crustless Billy Bear Hovis memories and early 20s spent surviving solely on shoving anything remotely edible between bread, toasting it, and declaring it a meal. Now picture someone very clever sticking some certified Nice Stuff between bread circa 2021. They call this hot new thing, The Sandwich. People declare it ‘genius’, TikTok implodes, and at least 80,000 words are written for the Guardian about whether it should be pronounced ‘sarrnwich’ or ‘sand-wich’. Imagine. Or, alternatively, go to Wine N Rind and eat a sandwich that’s so good and so clever, that you feel like maybe you’ve never really had a proper sandwich before.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO