Q Sushi
Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. Q Sushi is a very traditional, omakase-only restaurant that’s different from the 17 million other sushi restaurants in LA. Instead of a strip mall location, this place is on a busy stretch of 7th St. in DTLA, and instead of Robert Downey Jr. wearing sweatpants in the corner, you’ll find businesspeople in suits and couples on anniversary dates. You’ll also find incredibly high-end fish. Q sushi is ideal for when you want a big-time sushi experience involving simple cuts - not shrimp heads or still-moving scallops.www.theinfatuation.com
