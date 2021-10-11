CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. Q Sushi is a very traditional, omakase-only restaurant that’s different from the 17 million other sushi restaurants in LA. Instead of a strip mall location, this place is on a busy stretch of 7th St. in DTLA, and instead of Robert Downey Jr. wearing sweatpants in the corner, you’ll find businesspeople in suits and couples on anniversary dates. You’ll also find incredibly high-end fish. Q sushi is ideal for when you want a big-time sushi experience involving simple cuts - not shrimp heads or still-moving scallops.

24/7 Wall St.

New Chain Restaurant Menu Items for Halloween and Beyond

In planning new product rollouts, restaurant chains often introduce food and drink items keyed to the season or to a specific holiday. In autumn, in addition to the inevitable spate of pumpkin spice everything, many chains bolster their menus with Halloween-themed specialties (like the Applebee’s Dracula’s Juice cocktail or Burger King’s ghost pepper chicken nuggets), […]
RESTAURANTS
theeastsiderla.com

New Atwater Village sushi restaurant Morihiro awarded a Michelin star

Atwater Village - Morihiro Onodera has been called a "sushi legend" and superstar. His fans have followed him across Los Angeles for more than thirty years as he worked and ran some of the city's most acclaimed sushi restaurants -- Katsu, Matsuhisa and Mori Sushi, which he owned. And those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
