Ravens vs. Colts odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 124-82 run

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

After a disastrous 0-3 start, the Indianapolis Colts found their footing with a win in Week 4. On Monday evening, the Colts will aim to keep that positive momentum going, even in a difficult environment. Indianapolis visits the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC clash on Monday Night Football. Baltimore has won three games in a row after a season-opening loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

