CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FDA

Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled due to levels of inorganic arsenic

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjBee_0cOBrL3m00

A well-known brand of rice baby cereal sold at Walmart is under voluntary recall after routine testing showed increased limits of inorganic arsenic, the Food and Drug Administration reported.

The voluntary recall for the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal, manufactured by Maple Island Inc. and distributed nationwide by Walmart in-store and online, was issued on Friday. Since then the baby food has stopped being sold by the retailer.

“Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent further sales,” the FDA said in a news alert .

There have not been any illnesses related to the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal reported to the FDA, officials said.

Customers who may have purchased Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal at Walmart with the following numbers should discard it or return it to Walmart for a full refund:

  • Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022
  • Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

Customer’s who want more information on the voluntary recall can call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central Time) at 800-369-1022, or email info@maple-island.com.

No other Parent’s Choice products are affected by the recall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Oxnard man pleads guilty to sexually abusing 3 young relatives

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children in his family, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday. Nick Langkilde, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of forcible rape of a minor and two counts of lewd acts upon a child, which he admitted involved “substantial sexual contact,” according to Nasarenko’s release.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

I tried out Amazon’s new palm scanning payment system and it might be the fastest way to pay for stuff in stores

Amazon wants to read your palm. That’s the premise behind the company’s latest high tech payment system called “Amazon One.”. It’s currently available in more than sixty locations across the United States including Amazon Go stores, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, Whole Foods and Amazon’s assorted physical bookstore locations. Follow Rich...
TECHNOLOGY
KTLA.com

Rep. Adam Schiff talks new book ‘Midnight in Washington’

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Los Angeles Congressman who also chairs the House of Intelligence Committee, joined us live to discuss his new book “Midnight in Washington.”. The book is currently available on Amazon and all major bookstores. Visit Rep. Schiff’s website for more information or follow him on Twitter and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Arsenic#Baby Food#Maple Island Inc#Upc Code#Customer
Best Life

This Cheese Is Being Recalled Over Safety Concerns, FDA Says

Whether you're a grilled cheese connoisseur or mad about mozzarella sticks, there are few foods that spark as much passion for foodies as cheese. And while you may know that you should purge those dairy delicacies from your fridge when they start looking or smelling off, there's yet another reason you might want to clear out your cheese stash right now. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just issued a recall notice for a popular type of cheese; read on to find out if you should be getting rid of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Elevated Vitamin D Levels

A company is recalling about 1,600 cases of a dog food product due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D.On Monday, Oct. 11, Tuffy's Pet Foods made the announcement that it is recalling cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food that come in a Tetrapak carton.The company said the recall is limite…
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGN Radio

Four Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products recalled due to potential undeclared peanuts

The FDA has released the following: Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The recalled products are: Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz […]
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Serious Nationwide Fish Recall Was Just Announced

Seafood season doesn't end after summer; in fact, many Americans and seafood trade professionals believe the months following Labor Day offer one of the best periods to enjoy a fresh catch. Unfortunately, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive amount of one particular seafood were recalled over the weekend for a serious food safety concern. Find out here if you should check your fridge or freezer.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

Grilling season may be coming to a close, but that isn't stopping many avowed carnivores from making their favorite meat-based meals right at home. However, before you go prepare your next hot dog, you may want to double-check where it came from. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just announced that thousands of pounds of hot dogs are being recalled right now due to the risk of serious illness they pose to anyone who consumes them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says. When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
HEALTH
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTLA

KTLA

5K+
Followers
957
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy