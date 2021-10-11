Iconic Hudson Valley Children’s Playground Co-Founder Passes Away

Ready or not, here comes another change to the flow of traffic on one of the most traveled bridges in the Hudson Valley. If you try and think about the last time you crossed the Newburgh Beacon Bridge when there was no construction going on across the span, it might take you a little while to come up with an answer. It's been so long and if your commute involves crossing the bridge on a regular basis, get ready for the flow of traffic to change again staring this Friday, October 15th, according to the New York Bridge Authority Facebook page.

