Iconic Hudson Valley Children’s Playground Co-Founder Passes Away

By Val
 3 days ago
The co-founder of a popular, accessible, children's playground in the Hudson Valley has passed away at age 65. Clare Moran was an active member of the Hudson Valley for many years. Since 2007 she had worked as a Clerk in the Town of East Fishkill Assessor's Office, volunteered as an EMT and was a Vice President and Liertenant with the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, and also spent time a Director for Hillside Lake Fire Company. She was likely most notably known as the co-founder of Julie's Jungle in Hopewell Junction, a playgound that provided the opportunity for children of ALL abilities to play with one another.

IN THIS ARTICLE
