The Mustangs are back on top. Marlboro, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 8 Westfield, 5-0, in the NJSIAA Group 4 final on Thursday afternoon at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The title is Marlboro’s first since 1993 and seventh all time. The Mustangs also won in 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1993. It was last in the Group 4 final in 2004 when it fell to Cherry Hill East.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO