A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Football Team’s 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. There weren’t many positives for Washington, so rookie wide receiver Dax Milne earns a mention for his first career catch. It only went for six yards, but the seventh-round pick’s third-quarter grab along the Saints’ sideline featured a high degree of difficulty. Milne, who drew a defensive pass interference in the first half, did well to get both of his feet down in bounds after extending to make the catch.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO