Evander Kane Listed as Non-Roster Player by San Jose Sharks

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane has been left off the team’s roster due to pending investigations on him. Meanwhile, his teammate in Tomas Hertl remains on the Sharks but may not be for much longer, as he’s atop TSN’s Trade Board. Speaking of trades, it was recently confirmed that general manager Doug Wilson was interested in acquiring Sam Reinhart from the Buffalo Sabres this offseason, though the Florida Panthers ended up paying more to get him. Wilson did make a recent roster move, however, claiming Jonah Gadjovich off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO