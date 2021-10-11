CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evander Kane Listed as Non-Roster Player by San Jose Sharks

By Steven Ellis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Jose Sharks have announced that Evander Kane is considered a non-roster player pending completion of an NHL investigation. The team posted its 23-man roster on Monday evening, including a comment at the bottom that Kane is not considered part of the active roster. Being a non-roster player, this designation means Kane doesn't count towards active roster limit, but his $7-million cap hit does count against the salary cap.

