With his return less than a month away, Justin Gaethje is chomping at the bit to get back into the cage. Next month, Justin Gaethje returns to the octagon for the first time in over a year when he takes on Michael Chandler in a featured lightweight bout at UFC 268. It’s a fight that fans have been speculating about since Gaethje was champion of the World Series of Fighting and Chandler was Bellator lightweight champion, and when it finally goes down, Gaethje says the fight is going to live up to the hype - unless Chandler backs down.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO