Books & Literature

Book Club Seeks Female Readers

mysouthsidestand.com
 3 days ago

Last February, Courtney Mauldin and Marcelle Haddix announced sign ups for the first cohort of Breedlove Reader, a book club meant to inspire Black girls. After its success, the pair now seek applicants for a second cohort. Breedlove Readers is intended for girls ages 14 to 18 years old. The...

mysouthsidestand.com

Andover Townsman

Andover Stories: The Book Club celebrates 50 years!

Note: Coming out of COVID quarantine, The Book Club was able to meet in person for their 50th Celebration – a true testament to friendship and a shared love of reading!. It was a dark and stormy night (with apologies to Bulwer-Lytton). Actually, no one remembers the weather for the first Book Club meeting, but the date was November 11, 1971. The suggestion for forming a book club had come from Carolyn Ehrman. One Fall afternoon, Mel Jurgen was helping Carolyn tack a quilt. While stitching, they discussed books that they were currently reading. Both having been English majors in college, it was a natural subject. Carolyn mentioned a book club that she had belonged to in Connecticut where she had lived prior to moving to Andover.
ANDOVER, MA
swillinoisnews.com

New book club for caregivers!

Carbondale Public Library recently issued the following announcement. There’s a new book club at CPL – It Takes a Village! Join other caregivers on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6PM in the Library Meeting Room to support and learn from each other while reading literature on raising children.
CARBONDALE, IL
bethesdamagazine.com

WORDS, WORDS, WORDS Book Club

Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen. This informal Book Club, Words, Words, Words, is free and open to all. Folger staff begin each meeting with a presentation of relevant collection items, and then shift to small group discussions in breakout rooms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nonpareilonline.com

Young reader hits 1,000 books

Brooke Haffke has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shirt and certificate for her accomplishment. Brooke is 4 months old and her favorite works include animal books, princess books and song books. Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the...
PAPILLION, NE
Ohio State
ABC 4

3 books that star courageous female leads

(GTU) – The Book Break official September lineup is here. Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break has three books for three different kinds of readers. The first book is a historical fiction novel that takes place during the cold war and is the true story of a BYU-I professor. The second one on the list is a dystopian novel about a woman who must learn to survive amongst her enemies and save her brother. The last recommendation is a magical urban fantasy about a girl just trying to achieve her career goals, even if she doesn’t have magic like half the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
burlesontx.com

Family Book Club Kits

Our hope is that these book club kits will help your family enjoy and experience these books in an entirely new and fun way. We want these books to come alive and be something that your entire family can enjoy and bond over together. Right now there are four kits: Mary Poppins, Esperanza Rising, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Secret Garden. Each kit includes the book, a movie (if there is one), a discussion guide, craft ideas, and other fun extension activities. We hope you enjoy these book club kits!
BURLESON, TX
wkms.org

WKMS Virtual Book Club Oct 13

Join us for our next WKMS Virtual Book Club as we read “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli. We’ll learn about these amazing trail blazers, their friendship, and about the history and beginnings of National. Public Radio. This meeting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hamilton.edu

Book Club: Good Company

Join us for a book club discussion with New York Times bestselling author Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney P’16 on her latest novel, Good Company – a TODAY Show “Read with Jenna” pick and one of the most anticipated books of the year. Discussion about the book and Cynthia's writing process will...
CLINTON, NY
Toni Morrison
brownstoner.com

Readers Return for a Sunny in-Person Brooklyn Book Festival (Photos)

Summer weather reemerged for a hot and sunny day at the Brooklyn Book Festival on Sunday. Vendors, publishers, authors and readers gathered in person in Columbus Park for the festival for the first time since 2019. Proof of vaccination wrist bands for author events were a new addition and masks...
BROOKLYN, NY
sdpb.org

How readers and writers can connect for this year's Festival of Books

This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The state's premier literary event is underway, and this year, access extends across the globe. South Dakota Humanities Council Executive Director Ann Volin is with us for a look at how readers and writers can connect for this year's virtual South Dakota Festival of Books.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Book Club#Exercise#Breedlove Readers#Syracuse University#The Pgr Foundation
redtri.com

Have a Reluctant Reader? This Book Could Crack the Case!

Buddy cop movies are always a blast! What’s not to love? Adventure, drama, laughs—an unlikely team ends up coming out on top and leaves us wanting more. We are loving this young-reader version of that archetype—and we all know the book is always better than the movie! Horace & Bunwinkle is a mystery-adventure series about Horace, an anxious Boston Terrier, and Bunwinkle, an exuberant potbellied pig, who team up to solve crimes in their barnyard and local neighborhood. If you have a reader ages 6-10, this exciting book could be the one to get them psyched about reading and a whole lot more confident, too.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
laduenews.com

Ready Readers Recommends Kids' Book That Celebrates the Fall Season

October brings with it the timeless tradition of visiting area pumpkin farms to celebrate fall. To prepare for this year’s seasonal trek, Ready Readers recommends an autumn adventure: Runaway Pumpkins by writer Teresa Bateman and illustrator Stephanie Fizer Coleman. Bateman’s rhyming text and Coleman’s bright illustrations paint a lyrical picture...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fargounderground.com

Sense of Place Book Club – October

New for Fall 2021 is our A Sense of Place Book Club. Join us for coffee and conversation about the places we discover through reading. This book club will focus on novels and memoirs that provide a strong sense of place or community that may be new to us. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsidemagazine

Welcome to the Outside Book Club

At Outside, we’re just as passionate about great storytelling as we are about the outdoors—and we know our readers are, too. That’s why we always strive to bring you coverage of some of the most fascinating books and other media out there, from blockbuster adventure memoirs to meditative works of nature writing. And this week we’re very excited to announce that we’re relaunching Outside’s book club.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
uiowa.edu

One Community, One Book Virtual Book Club: Part 1

Dr. Reuben Miller is the author of "Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration," this year's One Community, One Book selection. The One Community, One Book program, also known as OCOB, is an annual community-wide reading project coordinated by the UICHR. The project invites campus and community members to read the same human rights-related text and participate in activities like this book club!
IOWA CITY, IA
ABA Journal

Sotomayor writes new book for young readers called 'Just Help!'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is releasing another book for young readers. The new picture book is called Just Help! How to Build a Better World, the Associated Press reports. It is set in a neighborhood where children and adults help each other to build a better world for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Newsmagazine

New book takes readers on a culinary journey through the Show-Me State

“Foodways & Iconic Dishes of the Show-Me State,” that’s the subtitle of a new book being released Oct. 10 by West Newsmagazine food writer Suzanne Corbett and Deborah Reinhardt, author of “Delectable Destinations: A Chocolate Lover’s Guide to Missouri.”. Corbett and Reinhardt have decades of experience as award-winning travel and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wfxb.com

October’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

This month’s Read Carolina pick is “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix. Lynette Tarkington is a final girl – the sole survivor of two different massacres. Years after facing her killers and losing everyone she ever loved, Lynnette still cannot move on from her past. Neither can the five other women who attend the Final Girl Support Group. When someone in their group is found dead, they realize it’s happening all over again. Only this time, someone is picking off the final girls until the ultimate final girl is left. Inspired by classic 80’s films such as “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Scream,” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” this author gives those campy horror tropes a modern day twist. Fast paced, terrifying, and unique, with a little bit of humor, this is the perfect book to get you into the Halloween spirit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

