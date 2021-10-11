Book Club Seeks Female Readers

Note: Coming out of COVID quarantine, The Book Club was able to meet in person for their 50th Celebration – a true testament to friendship and a shared love of reading!. It was a dark and stormy night (with apologies to Bulwer-Lytton). Actually, no one remembers the weather for the first Book Club meeting, but the date was November 11, 1971. The suggestion for forming a book club had come from Carolyn Ehrman. One Fall afternoon, Mel Jurgen was helping Carolyn tack a quilt. While stitching, they discussed books that they were currently reading. Both having been English majors in college, it was a natural subject. Carolyn mentioned a book club that she had belonged to in Connecticut where she had lived prior to moving to Andover.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO