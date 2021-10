In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane is in hot water once again, as he is now being investigated by the league for allegedly breaking COVID-19 protocols. In other news, William Eklund has been having a great camp, and appears to have a real chance to make the team. Meanwhile, there was some concern in the organization as Adin Hill had to undergo x-rays on his wrist this past week. Though not injury related, prospect Brinson Pasichnuk, who was not feeling well for some time, is finally on the mend after learning he has celiac disease.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO