Heating energy rates expected to climb

(WTVO) – As gas prices climb, so will the cost of heating one’s home, and renters could especially feel the pinch.

Both ComEd and Nicor have upped their rates. Compared to last October, ComEd rates are up 10%, while Nicor has jumped 125%.

According to the Citizens Utility Board, renters can pay up to 45% more per square foot for energy.

To help, the non-profit Consumer Advocate created a Renter’s Utility Guide . It offers tips to cut back energy use, and lays out assistance programs that are available.

“Simple actions around the house can help control your costs, especially this winter, with the commodity price going through the roof. You’re gonna want to do simple things around the house to control those costs,” said Jim Chilsen, the Director of Communications for Citizens Utility Board.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.