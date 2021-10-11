CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...10 PM today to 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations expected along the Alaskan Highway. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by covering them up or bringing them indoors where possible. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in- ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 18 and 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Sevier Valley, San Rafael Swell and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Cibolo Creek Near Falls City affecting Karnes County. For the Cibolo...including Falls City...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Cibolo Creek Near Falls City. * Until Saturday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall to 9.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to 18.6 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will fall to 18.5 feet and then begin rising tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise again to 18.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of crop and pastureland damages irrigation pumps and any equipment near the channel. Livestock are cut off in low areas. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.6 feet on 12/04/1965. Fld Observed Forecasts (3 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Cibolo Creek Falls City 17.0 13.0 Thu 2 pm CDT 18.1 12.4 2.3
KARNES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Sanilac; Tuscola Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscola, west central Sanilac, Lapeer and central Genesee Counties through 515 PM EDT At 410 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mayville to near Gaines. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mayville around 415 PM EDT. Clifford around 430 PM EDT. Grand Blanc and Kingston around 435 PM EDT. Marlette and Goodrich around 440 PM EDT. Hadley around 455 PM EDT. Lapeer and Metamora around 505 PM EDT. Imlay City, Almont and Dryden around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Silverwood, Thornville, Genesee, Burnside and Thetford Township. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; McCone 915 AM MDT Thu Oct 14 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCONE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman and Cheyenne Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. In Colorado, Cheyenne, Kit Carson and Yuma Counties. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dundy FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne and Wallace Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Greeley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Greeley County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips; Rooks; Smith FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming enough to allow the frost advisory to expire as expected.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Areas above 7500 feet. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor and Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for DeWitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 10:28:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: DeWitt The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Cuero affecting DeWitt County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Cuero. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 35.2 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Major Flooding. Many homes and structures in the low-lying areas along the Guadalupe River floodplain are threatened. Residents living in the floodplain should be prepared to evacuate. Additional county roads coursing through the floodplain are likely closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 02/06/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Guadalupe River Cuero 24.0 23.3 Thu 8 pm CDT 31.0 35.1 33.7
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Willacy THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL WILLACY COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water should start receding shortly. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Raymondville, Lyford, San Perlita, San Perlita High School, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Golf Course, Raymondville Police Department, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Lyford City Hall, Lyford Elementary School, Lyford High School and Los Angeles Subdivision. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX

