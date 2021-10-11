Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 02:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...10 PM today to 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations expected along the Alaskan Highway. Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.alerts.weather.gov
