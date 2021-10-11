CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with areas of poor visibility. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, are expected. Local amounts up to 10 inches along north facing slopes of the Alaska Range. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range east of the Richardson Highway. * WHEN...10 PM today to 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations expected along north facing slopes of the Alaska Range. Blowing snow with low visibility is expected along the Tok Cutoff along with winds gusting to 30 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

