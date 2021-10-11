Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for east central Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CHAMPAIGN AND NORTHERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 612 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Forrest to near Fisher to near Bondville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thomasboro, Rantoul and Gifford. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 215 and 257. Interstate 72 between mile markers 175 and 182. Interstate 74 between mile markers 170 and 196. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH