Severe Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bureau; Putnam A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM AND NORTHEASTERN BUREAU COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over DePue, or near Hennepin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dalzell and Ladd. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN